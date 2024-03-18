×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Soccer

Galaxy show D'General stars in Ke Yona clash

Rockets fire into quarterfinals via emphatic win

18 March 2024 - 08:35
Neville Khoza Journalist
Samukelo Kabini of TS Galaxy challenged by Charles Sikosana of D'General during the 2024 Nedbank Cup last 16 game between D’General and TS Galaxy at Free State Stadium, on 17 March 2024.
Samukelo Kabini of TS Galaxy challenged by Charles Sikosana of D'General during the 2024 Nedbank Cup last 16 game between D’General and TS Galaxy at Free State Stadium, on 17 March 2024.
Image: Johan Pretorius/BackpagePix
Samukelo Kabini of TS Galaxy challenged by Charles Sikosana of D'General during the 2024 Nedbank Cup last 16 game between D’General and TS Galaxy at Free State Stadium, on 17 March 2024.
Samukelo Kabini of TS Galaxy challenged by Charles Sikosana of D'General during the 2024 Nedbank Cup last 16 game between D’General and TS Galaxy at Free State Stadium, on 17 March 2024.
Image: Johan Pretorius/BackpagePix

Riveiro doffs hat to the Ghost for Orlando vibe

Orlando Pirates coach Jose Riveiro has lauded the Ghost for the electrifying atmosphere at Orlando Stadium when they dispatched Hungry Lions 4-0 at ...
Sport
3 hours ago

Revered former referee Hlungwani’s sons pick up the whistle from him

After his retirement as a referee three years ago, Victor Hlungwani says his greatestadvice for his sons, who have picked up the whistle from him, ...
Sport
4 hours ago

Makhaula is 'in good hands' in hospital – Riveiro

Orlando Pirates coach Jose Riveiro has revealed that his midfielder Makhehleni Makhaula, 34, was stabilised before he was taken to hospital where ...
Sport
1 day ago

TS Galaxy secured a place in the quarterfinal of the Nedbank Cup following a comprehensive 3-0 victory over D'General at Free State Stadium yesterday.

Goals by Samir Nurkovic, Sphiwe Mahlangu and Mlungisi Zwane sent the Rockets to their quarterfinal since 2019 when they won the competition.

The Rockets came into this game as favourites against the D'General side who are playing in the Motsepe League.

The Free State side remained stubborn earlier on even though they were on the back-foot. Galaxy showed their Premiership experience as they took the game away from the host and looked for an early goal.

The host started to find their gear and had a couple of chances to open the scoring but could not convert them. The Rockets finally found the breakthrough through Nurkovic who was unmarked in the area to head in the top corner following a pin-point cross from the right side.

Galaxy increased their lead five minutes before the break when a loose ball in the area saw Mahlangu curl into the top corner.

They went into the interval on the driving seat. The Rockets continued where they left off in the first half and it was not long before they increased their lead.

Zwane, who came on in the second half, made his presence felt as he picked up a pass from goalkeeper Paseka Hlalele to finish off from close range.

It was a one-way traffic in the second half as D'General could not cope with the pace of the game and Galaxy had chances to increase the lead but failed to convert them.

Galaxy keeper Vasili Kolak was a spectator in the match as he was hardly troubled by the D'General.

Galaxy have joined defending champions Orlando Pirates, Stellenbosch, SuperSport United, University of Pretoria, AmaZulu and Chippa United into today's quarterfinal draw in Randburg, while the Mamelodi Sundowns vs Maritzburg match finished late after it was delayed due to inclement weather.

 

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

South Africans march for Pride after Ghana passes anti-LGBTQ bill
Here are AKA & Tibz' alleged killers: First appearance in Durban court