TS Galaxy secured a place in the quarterfinal of the Nedbank Cup following a comprehensive 3-0 victory over D'General at Free State Stadium yesterday.
Goals by Samir Nurkovic, Sphiwe Mahlangu and Mlungisi Zwane sent the Rockets to their quarterfinal since 2019 when they won the competition.
The Rockets came into this game as favourites against the D'General side who are playing in the Motsepe League.
The Free State side remained stubborn earlier on even though they were on the back-foot. Galaxy showed their Premiership experience as they took the game away from the host and looked for an early goal.
The host started to find their gear and had a couple of chances to open the scoring but could not convert them. The Rockets finally found the breakthrough through Nurkovic who was unmarked in the area to head in the top corner following a pin-point cross from the right side.
Galaxy increased their lead five minutes before the break when a loose ball in the area saw Mahlangu curl into the top corner.
They went into the interval on the driving seat. The Rockets continued where they left off in the first half and it was not long before they increased their lead.
Zwane, who came on in the second half, made his presence felt as he picked up a pass from goalkeeper Paseka Hlalele to finish off from close range.
It was a one-way traffic in the second half as D'General could not cope with the pace of the game and Galaxy had chances to increase the lead but failed to convert them.
Galaxy keeper Vasili Kolak was a spectator in the match as he was hardly troubled by the D'General.
Galaxy have joined defending champions Orlando Pirates, Stellenbosch, SuperSport United, University of Pretoria, AmaZulu and Chippa United into today's quarterfinal draw in Randburg, while the Mamelodi Sundowns vs Maritzburg match finished late after it was delayed due to inclement weather.
Galaxy show D'General stars in Ke Yona clash
Rockets fire into quarterfinals via emphatic win
