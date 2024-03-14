Fatal road accident still fresh in the minds of TS Galaxy players

TS Galaxy’s Sead Ramovic disclosed the team were struggling to shake off the trauma of a recent fatal road crash in which they were involved, but they aimed to put on a brave display against D’General this weekend.
D’General — co-owned by Sekhukhune United midfielder Kamohelo Mokotjo — will host Galaxy in the Nedbank Cup round of 16 at Free State Stadium on Sunday at 3pm.
The third-tie side from Botshabelo, who campaign in the ABC Motsepe League in the Free State, are co-owned by Mokotjo and radio personality Nyakallo “Ba2cada” Leine.
Even though TS Galaxy have already played a game, a goalless draw against Richards Bay in the league away on Saturday, post their car crash, Ramovic hasn’t hidden that they were heading into the Ke Yona Cup clash still reeling.
“I think that the picture we saw will stay with us our whole lives, that’s something we can’t change. We should know that life is short and none of us can run away from that ... one day all of us will not be part of this beautiful world. We just pray that the woman that lost her life is in the most beautiful place in heaven,” Ramovic said at a media conference in Parktown yesterday.
The accident saw Galaxy’s team bus collide with a VW Polo on the N4 en route to a league game against Mamelodi Sundowns at Mbombela Stadium last Tuesday. The crash claimed the life of the woman who was driving the Polo. The game was postponed.
“Again, we will try our best to help where we can ... help the woman’s children. In the end life continues so we have to think about what’s in front of us. I think the accident happened 10 days ago. We hope that we can be strong and try to get this out of our minds as much as we can ... we can’t forget about it completely, but we will try.”
The Galaxy coach expects D’General to be a tough nut to crack, revealing they went to watch two of their games in the Free State during their preparations.
“We have a task in front of us that looks easy on paper, but we know that it won’t be easy. I expect a tricky game. We went and watched two of their games live, driving four hours, so we have some information about them,” Ramovic explained.
