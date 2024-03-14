Squad size hampers United's CAF participation – Arendse

SuperSport United assistant coach Andre Arendse insists they took the CAF Confederation Cup seriously but could not cope with travelling around the continent and focusing on the domestic competitions due to their squad size.
Matsatsantsa a Pitori failed to get out of the group stages after finishing at the bottom of Group A.
Arendse said it is a competition they want to return to next season and will try to win the Nedbank Cup or finish in a position that will see them qualify again next year in the DStv Premiership as they have learnt their lessons.
“I think there are many factors we have to take into account when you travel to the African continent,” Arendse told the media yesterday during the Nedbank Cup press conference, where they will face Richards Bay on Saturday at King Zwelithini Stadium.
“One of them, and the most important thing, is squad size. It’s very difficult when you have league-congested fixtures the entire season.
“You travel on the local front and in Africa and if you don’t have that squad size, I suppose we have to be honest and say there is a massive gulf in terms of squad size, talent on the field for example.
“When you look at [Mamelodi] Sundowns compared to the other clubs and yes, that’s not an excuse. We have to manage the expectations of the tournament as best as we can.
“When you look at the league position after the group stages, anyone will say ‘SuperSport are not serious about the tournament’.”
Arendse said they need their young players to continue playing on the continent as that will give them exposure and experience.
“We need to get them to understand the difference between playing in the Diski Challenge and playing in the highest stage of African football,” he said.
“I can assure you as a club, we take the competition very seriously on the African continent. The results have not come our way.
“Travelling was tough, there is no doubt about that. Any team, even Sundowns, will tell you that if you are not able to use a charter flight, it’s difficult.
“It puts a stressful part on the mental side of players and teams. As a technical team, we had to try and negotiate that as best as we could.
“It’s a competition we take seriously and we will be doing our best to get back into it next season because we know where we have to learn and improve situations.”
Squad size hampers United's CAF participation – Arendse
‘It ’s very difficult when you have league - congested fixtures’
Image: Lefty Shivambu
