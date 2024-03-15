"We have to make sure we are ready mentally more than anything else. I have to give credit to the technical team we have, particularly our analyses department. They load a bit of information on my side, and we spend time trying to prepare and see exactly how they set up.
'Experienced' Maritzburg give Rulani sleepless nights
Dladla motivated to stun perennial PSL champs in the cup
Image: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images
Mamelodi Sundowns coach Rulani Mokwena says they will not underestimate Maritzburg United when they host them in the Nedbank Cup last 16 at Lucas Moripe Stadium on Sunday (6pm).
Mokwena said they will analyse the Team of Choice, who are playing in the Motsepe Foundation Championship, as they do with other teams they face.
Sundowns have been dominant this season and want to maintain their formidable form as they look to progress to the quarterfinal of the competition, and the Team of Choice will need something special if they are to cause an upset.
"We are looking forward to it. It should be an interesting one, a good team with Premiership experience with some very good players and a good coach [Simo Dladla] and have extensive experience in this competition," Mokwena said.
"We have to come well-prepared. These games are very tough, and the difficulty is that everyone expects you to win. The pressure is on you, and you have to perform on the day."
Mokwena added that they will also use this match to rectify what didn't work during their 1-1 draw against SuperSport United in the DStv Premiership match at Loftus Versfeld Stadium on Tuesday.
"It's not easy. The mentality you have must be in the right space and the players have to get into the expectations of the right personnel level," he said.
"And if we can perform at that level, I think we should be fine. You know, Maritzburg know the league and have a history of doing well in cup competitions.
"We have to make sure we are ready mentally more than anything else. I have to give credit to the technical team we have, particularly our analyses department. They load a bit of information on my side, and we spend time trying to prepare and see exactly how they set up.
"The difficulty is that sometimes you prepare for a certain way of playing, then they come in a cup game where they are playing a team like Sundowns, and they change completely."
Dladla said playing high-flying Sundowns is a motivation on its own as they have nothing to lose. "I believe that we have talent and this year we have turned the corner in terms of our performances," Dladla said.
"I have coached [some] players at Sundowns who were once nobodies. They came from where I was to Sundowns, so for me, it's all about the stage. We are given the platform to be able to dance with them, so I think that is a motivation on its own."
