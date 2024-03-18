Riveiro doffs hat to the Ghost for Orlando vibe

Orlando Pirates coach Jose Riveiro has lauded the Ghost for the electrifying atmosphere at Orlando Stadium when they dispatched Hungry Lions 4-0 at the weekend. Riveiro further called on his troops to maintain great form to continue playing in front of decent crowds, especially at home.
The Spaniard feels their brilliant display in the Soweto derby last Saturday, where they beat bitter foes Kaizer Chiefs 3-2 at FNB Stadium, played a huge role in the atmosphere and good attendance against Lions. Approximately 9,500 fans graced this Nedbank Cup last 16 clash. Bucs will learn their quarterfinals opponents tonight when the draw is conducted at SuperSport Randburg Studios (6pm).
“The support today (Saturday) was amazing. I think it’s coming from the derby. People came today much more optimistic. That’s the beauty of this game,” Riveiro said.
“Our objective should be that when we finish the game the people are checking when is the next game. I think that was the feeling after the derby, that people were checking when they'd have another chance to see these guys play football.
"The atmosphere today was not what we saw in the previous two games here against Stellenbosch and Spurs. But that is because we didn't play the way our fans want to see us play football. When the atmosphere is like today, it's much easier for us to play well. I am sure if we continue winning games and scoring goals at home, they will come in even bigger numbers to support us.”
Tshegofatso Mabasa grabbed a second half brace, while Monnapule Saleng also registered his name on the scoreboard with a well-worked effort in the second stanza as well.
Morena Monaheng's own goal in the 21st minute put Pirates ahead. Lions, who campaign in the second tier, were reduced to 10 men on the 59th minute, when Sibongakonke Gamede was sent off for fouling Patrick Maswanganyi as the last man a minute.
Riveiro applauded Lions, all the way from the Northern Cape, for “coming to Orlando to play football”, implying their approach was never to sit back.
“Hungry Lions are a good opponent, credit to them. They came here to play football not to sit in the box... they came with compact positioning, with their back-four very high on the field, so we had difficulties in finding little pockets,” the Pirates coach stated.
Riveiro doffs hat to the Ghost for Orlando vibe
Bucs coach also praises Hungry Lions for putting up a fight
Image: Veli Nhlapo
Orlando Pirates coach Jose Riveiro has lauded the Ghost for the electrifying atmosphere at Orlando Stadium when they dispatched Hungry Lions 4-0 at the weekend. Riveiro further called on his troops to maintain great form to continue playing in front of decent crowds, especially at home.
The Spaniard feels their brilliant display in the Soweto derby last Saturday, where they beat bitter foes Kaizer Chiefs 3-2 at FNB Stadium, played a huge role in the atmosphere and good attendance against Lions. Approximately 9,500 fans graced this Nedbank Cup last 16 clash. Bucs will learn their quarterfinals opponents tonight when the draw is conducted at SuperSport Randburg Studios (6pm).
“The support today (Saturday) was amazing. I think it’s coming from the derby. People came today much more optimistic. That’s the beauty of this game,” Riveiro said.
“Our objective should be that when we finish the game the people are checking when is the next game. I think that was the feeling after the derby, that people were checking when they'd have another chance to see these guys play football.
"The atmosphere today was not what we saw in the previous two games here against Stellenbosch and Spurs. But that is because we didn't play the way our fans want to see us play football. When the atmosphere is like today, it's much easier for us to play well. I am sure if we continue winning games and scoring goals at home, they will come in even bigger numbers to support us.”
Tshegofatso Mabasa grabbed a second half brace, while Monnapule Saleng also registered his name on the scoreboard with a well-worked effort in the second stanza as well.
Morena Monaheng's own goal in the 21st minute put Pirates ahead. Lions, who campaign in the second tier, were reduced to 10 men on the 59th minute, when Sibongakonke Gamede was sent off for fouling Patrick Maswanganyi as the last man a minute.
Riveiro applauded Lions, all the way from the Northern Cape, for “coming to Orlando to play football”, implying their approach was never to sit back.
“Hungry Lions are a good opponent, credit to them. They came here to play football not to sit in the box... they came with compact positioning, with their back-four very high on the field, so we had difficulties in finding little pockets,” the Pirates coach stated.
Makhaula is 'in good hands' in hospital – Riveiro
Pirates thump Hungry Lions to stay on course to defend Nedbank Cup
Campbell sparkles as SuperSport beat Richards Bay to book place in Nedbank Cup quarterfinal
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos