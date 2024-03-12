Mamelodi Sundowns will face Young African of Tanzania in the CAF Champions League quarterfinal, with the first leg set for the end of the month.
The two were drawn against each other in CAF headquarters in Cairo on Tuesday and will battle it out over two legs for a place in the semifinal of the competition.
Sundowns, who were seeded after they won group A ahead of TP Mazembe, will have the advantage of hosting the second leg in Pretoria.
The first leg will take place in Tanzania at the end of the month, with a return leg a week later in Pretoria.
During the draw, Sundowns could only face Young Africans, Simba SC or ES Tunis in the quarterfinals.
Young Africans finished second in group D after Al Ahly won their group. All the teams that won their group were seeded together, while those who finished as runners-up were seeded in their pot.
Downs drawn against Tanzania’s Young African in Champions League quarterfinals
Brazilians to face the northeast Africa side away in first leg
Image: BACKPAGEPIX
Mamelodi Sundowns will face Young African of Tanzania in the CAF Champions League quarterfinal, with the first leg set for the end of the month.
The two were drawn against each other in CAF headquarters in Cairo on Tuesday and will battle it out over two legs for a place in the semifinal of the competition.
Sundowns, who were seeded after they won group A ahead of TP Mazembe, will have the advantage of hosting the second leg in Pretoria.
The first leg will take place in Tanzania at the end of the month, with a return leg a week later in Pretoria.
During the draw, Sundowns could only face Young Africans, Simba SC or ES Tunis in the quarterfinals.
Young Africans finished second in group D after Al Ahly won their group. All the teams that won their group were seeded together, while those who finished as runners-up were seeded in their pot.
Barker confident of realising CAF dream
Masandawana qualified for their six successive knockout stages of the Champions League and are aiming to clinch the title for the first time since 2016.
They have already proved their strength in the continent when they won the African Football League title last year and have promised to go all out to add the Champions League title this season.
Sundowns will feel they have a good chance of ending their wait in the Champions League, judging by the recent dominance in the continent.
Another draw will see Simba host Al Ahly and TP Mazembe face Petro de Luanda in the quarterfinal. Esperance were drawn against Mimosa.
Should Sundowns win the quarterfinal, they will face either ES Tunis or Asec Mimosas in the semifinal.
Sundowns secure top spot in CAF Champions League
The Brazilians are one of the favourites again to win the title this year.
Quarterfinal draw
Simba v Al Ahly
Mazembe v Petro de Luanda
ES Tunis v Asec Mimosas
Young African v Sundowns
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos