“He will be very much concerned that he is also facing me again as there is a possibility of us winning this game.
“It is not going to be an easy one. We have to dig deep as a team. We are doing that, trying to make sure that we improve our game.”
With the fixture a knockout one and no pressure like a league match, Vilakazi expects his players to perform to the best of their abilities.
“Sometimes when you don’t have pressure, you find yourself doing well only when there is pressure and challenges where they struggle,” he said.
“They know very well the game we are going to play, whether we advance or we are out, it doesn’t matter that much. That’s where you see the best of the players, but we are hoping that there will be positives we can take from the match to use in our next game against Golden Arrows and do better.”
Meanwhile, SuperSport assistant coach Andre Arendse expects another tough match from Bay and that they will be well prepared.
“Coming up against Richards Bay is going to pose a challenge in itself. Firstly, they are at the bottom of the table which is an added pressure on them from the league perspective.”
Bay coach relaxed ahead of cup fixture against SuperSport United
Vilakazi has beaten Hunt's team three times this term
Image: Darren Stewart/Gallo Images
After getting the better of SuperSport United coach Gavin Hunt on three occasions with different teams, Richards Bay coach Vusumuzi Vilakazi has suggested that his counterpart is concerned ahead of their Nedbank Cup last 16 fixture at King Zwelithini Stadium tomorrow (3pm).
Vilakazi defeated Hunt three times already this season in the DStv Premiership.
His first success was when he was in charge at Golden Arrows, co-coaching with Mabuthi Khenyeza, he came out victorious with a 3-1 score.
He resigned after that match to join Chippa United and came out tops as he won 1-0 against SuperSport. After joining the Natal Rich Boyz in September when he left Chippa, the 41-year-old also guided the club to a 3-1 victory over Matsatsantsa a Pitori in December.
“I know it is not going to be an easy one because when they came here, we beat them 3-1 and also when you look at head-to-head between myself and Hunt, he is very much unfortunate,” Vilakazi said.
“In my last game before I resigned at Arrows, I beat him 3-1. When I went to Chippa, I beat him 1-0 and when I came to Richards Bay, I beat him 3-1.
Rulani worried about Shalulile's goal drought
“He will be very much concerned that he is also facing me again as there is a possibility of us winning this game.
“It is not going to be an easy one. We have to dig deep as a team. We are doing that, trying to make sure that we improve our game.”
With the fixture a knockout one and no pressure like a league match, Vilakazi expects his players to perform to the best of their abilities.
“Sometimes when you don’t have pressure, you find yourself doing well only when there is pressure and challenges where they struggle,” he said.
“They know very well the game we are going to play, whether we advance or we are out, it doesn’t matter that much. That’s where you see the best of the players, but we are hoping that there will be positives we can take from the match to use in our next game against Golden Arrows and do better.”
Meanwhile, SuperSport assistant coach Andre Arendse expects another tough match from Bay and that they will be well prepared.
“Coming up against Richards Bay is going to pose a challenge in itself. Firstly, they are at the bottom of the table which is an added pressure on them from the league perspective.”
Ramovic no longer interested in ‘duel’ with Rulani
Mokwena-Ramović feud spices up Sundowns’ clash against Galaxy
Sundowns did ‘exceptionally well to finish top of a difficult group’: Rulani
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos