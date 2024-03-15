Stellenbosch coach Steve Barker has cautioned his troops against taking their foot off the pedal against third-tier side and Kaizer Chiefs slayer Milford.
Stellenbosch and Milford lock horns in the Nedbank Cup last 16 fixture at Princess Magogo Stadium this evening (7pm). Stellies, who have now gone a record 16 games without a defeat, are firm favourites to thump Milford.
However, Barker has warned his players that underestimating Milford, who eliminated Chiefs by beating them on penalties in the first round, would hurt them. Milford have been the whipping boys in the Motsepe Foundation Championship this season with 11 defeats from 21 league outings.
“I know when you are from lower divisions there’s no pressure on you and you’ve got nothing to lose, you are on television and the occasion sort of gives you a lift. It’s also an opportunity for players to showcase their ability, which they don’t often get,” Barker said.
Shrugging off Milford could be costly
Third-tier side eliminated Chiefs, Barker warns
Image: Ashley Vlotman/Gallo Images
NKARENG MATSHE | Players have every right to disagree with their coach
“So, I am well aware of this type of matches… we’ve experienced it against Callies already, tough match [that] could have gone either way as it ended up in penalties, so it’s important that we are not complacent, and we don’t underestimate Milford because if we do so it will be at our own peril.”
Meanwhile, Barker is also taking pride in seeing his talisman Iqraam Rayners in the Bafana squad for two upcoming friendlies against Andorra and Algeria in Algeria this month. “I think Rayners’ selection is a recognition for the good run of form we’ve been in,” Barker said.
“It’s very satisfying from the personal point of view as well as from the club point of view to see players making national team squads. Three of our players [Langelihle Phili, Tylon Smith and Tyler Cicero] were also selected for the national U20 team [for a training camp to prepare for Afcon qualifiers in September]. The more success we have as a team, the more we’re challenging to win things and we are at the right end of the table. Eventually people will have to take notice.”
