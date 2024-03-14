Rulani worried about Shalulile's goal drought

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Rulani Mokwena says he's worried by Peter Shalulile's lack of goals this year .
Shalulile began the year in the colours of his country Namibia at the Ivory Coast Afcon and finished the tournament without a goal.
Post the tournament, he continued to fire blanks playing for Sundowns until he finally scored via a penalty against TP Mazembe of DR Congo . Downs won the CAF Champions League fixture 1-0 at Lucas Moripe Stadium earlier this month
Mokwena recently backed the striker to overcome his goal drought, and yesterday he revealed that he is now concerned with the lack of goals from the Namibian striker.
"I would be lying to you if I said it doesn't worry me," Mokwena told the media yesterday during the Nedbank Cup press conference. Sundowns face Maritzburg United on Sunday at Lucas Moripe Stadium.
"I speak to him quite a lot. We spoke today (yesterday), before I left training. We had a session where a lot of it was focused on the final third. Funny, he was just banging goals in and with his left foot.
"And I said to him, is this the return of Peter Shalulile? He looked at me and said, 'no, it is the return of the left foot. I'm hoping that he continues like this."
Mokwena said they will continue to support him until he gets his scoring form back and that he is also impressed with his contributions during matches.
"We do a bit of work for him and as I said even before, what I like is for all the players to contribute because our game is a little bit more detailed than putting the ball into the back of the net for the strikers."
"There is so much work that they have to do in and out of position. As long as I still see that, I'm very happy. I know the goals will come for sure. Every single striker, you go from [Karim] Benzema, Cristiano Ronaldo to [Erling] Haaland, I watched the Manchester derby where he missed with a left-footer. Strikers go through these situations. You just have to support them."
Fixtures
Today: Sekhukhune v AmaZulu, Peter Mokaba (7pm)
Tomorrow: Milford v Stellenbosch, Princess Magogo (7pm)
Saturday: Chippa v Ravens, Buffalo City (3pm); Bay v SuperSport, King Zwelithini (3pm); Pirates v Hungry Lions, Orlando (6pm)
Sunday: D'General v Galaxy, Free State (3pm); Sundowns v Maritzburg, Lucas Moripe (6pm).
Rulani worried about Shalulile's goal drought
Top striker has only one goal to show in 2024
Image: Lee Warren
Mamelodi Sundowns coach Rulani Mokwena says he's worried by Peter Shalulile's lack of goals this year .
Shalulile began the year in the colours of his country Namibia at the Ivory Coast Afcon and finished the tournament without a goal.
Post the tournament, he continued to fire blanks playing for Sundowns until he finally scored via a penalty against TP Mazembe of DR Congo . Downs won the CAF Champions League fixture 1-0 at Lucas Moripe Stadium earlier this month
Mokwena recently backed the striker to overcome his goal drought, and yesterday he revealed that he is now concerned with the lack of goals from the Namibian striker.
"I would be lying to you if I said it doesn't worry me," Mokwena told the media yesterday during the Nedbank Cup press conference. Sundowns face Maritzburg United on Sunday at Lucas Moripe Stadium.
"I speak to him quite a lot. We spoke today (yesterday), before I left training. We had a session where a lot of it was focused on the final third. Funny, he was just banging goals in and with his left foot.
"And I said to him, is this the return of Peter Shalulile? He looked at me and said, 'no, it is the return of the left foot. I'm hoping that he continues like this."
Mokwena said they will continue to support him until he gets his scoring form back and that he is also impressed with his contributions during matches.
"We do a bit of work for him and as I said even before, what I like is for all the players to contribute because our game is a little bit more detailed than putting the ball into the back of the net for the strikers."
"There is so much work that they have to do in and out of position. As long as I still see that, I'm very happy. I know the goals will come for sure. Every single striker, you go from [Karim] Benzema, Cristiano Ronaldo to [Erling] Haaland, I watched the Manchester derby where he missed with a left-footer. Strikers go through these situations. You just have to support them."
Fixtures
Today: Sekhukhune v AmaZulu, Peter Mokaba (7pm)
Tomorrow: Milford v Stellenbosch, Princess Magogo (7pm)
Saturday: Chippa v Ravens, Buffalo City (3pm); Bay v SuperSport, King Zwelithini (3pm); Pirates v Hungry Lions, Orlando (6pm)
Sunday: D'General v Galaxy, Free State (3pm); Sundowns v Maritzburg, Lucas Moripe (6pm).
Derby win could distract Pirates
‘One of the dreams to be Ernst Middendorp’s assistant': says Rulani Mokwena as he appears to take a dig at Middendorp
Bay look to cup win to regain form
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos