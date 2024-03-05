Mokwena-Ramović feud spices up Sundowns’ clash against Galaxy

“The praise sometimes puts you in a false sense of [confidence] and then you believe your hype too much so I don’t listen to it too much.
“I prefer the hate and the criticism because it drives me. But I appreciate it [the compliments] and we accept it with a lot of humility. But, ja, not too much of it because it’s very dangerous.”
Sundowns, despite a frenetic programme that sees the inaugural African Football League champions competing in six competitions in 2023-24, are running away with the Premiership with an 11-point lead over second-placed Cape Town City, with two games in hand.
The six-time successive league champions have 42 points from 16 undefeated matches (13 wins and three draws).
Galaxy are in seventh place on 24 points from 17 games (seven wins, three draws and seven defeats).
Midweek Premiership fixtures (all 7.30pm)
Tuesday:
AmaZulu v Moroka Swallows, King Zwelithini Stadium
Cape Town City v Stellenbosch FC, Cape Town Stadium
Kaizer Chiefs v Lamontville Golden Arrows, FNB Stadium
Wednesday:
Orlando Pirates v Cape Town Spurs, Orlando Stadium
Chippa United v Richards Bay, Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium
Sekhukhune United v Royal AM, Peter Mokaba Stadium
TS Galaxy v Mamelodi Sundowns, Mbombela Stadium
Mamelodi Sundowns coach Rulani Mokwena’s feud with TS Galaxy counterpart Sead Ramović adds spice to the teams’ DStv Premiership meeting at Mbombela Stadium on Wednesday night (7.30pm).
The war of words between the two erupted again in the past fortnight when Mokwena, asked a question in a press Nedbank Cup conference about his relationship with Hugo Broos, said he called the Bafana coach and Ramović about separate comments his counterparts made about him and they apologised. Mokwena was referring to statements made by Ramović in November.
Ramović, also temperamental, and who earlier displayed a penchant for picking unwise fights when he had a “twar” last year with Pitso Mosimane over both coaches’ former player Sibusiso Vilakazi, arrived at the Nedbank press conference the next day and dropped F-bombs detailing a call he allegedly received from Mokwena. The Galaxy boss denied apologising to Mokwena, and alleged Broos informed him he never apologised to the Downs boss.
Last week Mokwena responded by saying Ramović “wants attention”.
Ramovic just wants attention, retorts Mokwena
Sundowns clinched top place in the Caf Champions League’s Group A with a 1-0 win against TP Mazembe at Lucas Moripe Stadium on Saturday. Afterwards Mokwena was asked about coaches including Pablo Franco Martin (AmaZulu), Steve Barker (Stellenbosch FC), and Mazembe’s Lamine Ndiaye, saying in recent weeks the Brazilians might be the best club in Africa.
His answer seemed another barbed response to his critics, indicating he thrives on disapproval.
“I get very worried. I’m not used to love and praise. I said to the players, ‘Be careful of praise, it’s like being fed honey with a knife’,” Mokwena said.
“I look around once people start to praise me because before they will kill you they will pat you. I’d rather have people who come straight and show me they hate me and hate the team than they praise me. That is much better.
Franco doffs his hat to Sundowns
