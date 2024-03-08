Tso foresees dull, goalless Soweto derby

As Orlando Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs face each other in the Soweto derby at FNB Stadium on tomorrow (3.30pm), Bucs legend Benedict Vilakazi admits there is not much difference between the two sides.
Vilakazi also doesn't see anyone walking away with all three points as he feels the match will end in a goalless draw.
Both the Soweto giants head into the derby with only a point separating them in fifth place [Pirates] and sixth place [Chiefs] in the DStv Premiership table.
"It will be a draw. I don't see anyone winning. They will play to a goalless draw because I don't think there will be anyone who will score," Vilakazi told Sowetan yesterday.
"Maybe at Pirates... Relehobile Mofokeng can make a difference, but at Chiefs, I don't see anyone because for me, they are just ordinary.
"If Pirates don't win 1-0, then it will be goalless. I mean, if you don't create chances, how are you going to score? Chiefs are not creating chances."
Vilakazi feels his former team only have an edge over Chiefs in terms of playing personnel, but other than that, the two sides are almost the same.
"I believe that Pirates have got a better squad compared to Chiefs," he said. I think it boils down to the coaches to find the right combinations from the players they have. At Chiefs, to be honest, for me there is no outstanding player except Ashely du Preez, who is trying. He works very hard.
"I understand when he makes a mistake because it's too much for him. You know when you are trying too much, you will make mistakes, that's what Du Preez is doing.
"For me, Pirates have a better chance looking at the players they have compared to Chiefs'. Chiefs are getting worse [by the day].
"The quality of players that are available now compared to way back is definitely not the same because back in the days when you were going to watch the derby, you would say from Pirates, I want to see what Teboho Moloi or Jerry Skhosana are going to do.
"When you look at Chiefs, you will say, I want to see what Frank Makua and Doctor Khumalo are going to do. But if you look at this derby now, who are you going to watch?
"Who gets your eye and says this one will make a difference? I think that's the difference now if you compare it with the old derbies."
Results of the past 10 derbies (league only)
Chiefs 0-1 Pirates
Chiefs 1-0 Pirates
Pirates 0-1 Chiefs
Pirates 1-2 Chiefs
Chiefs 2-1 Pirates
Chiefs 1-0 Pirates
Pirates 2-1 Chiefs
Pirates 0-1 Chiefs
Chiefs 3-2 Pirates
Chiefs 2-2 Pirates
