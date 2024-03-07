×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Soccer

Cavin positive Chiefs are back on track

Khune returns just before Bucs clash

07 March 2024 - 08:10
Sihle Ndebele Journalist
Sfiso Hlanti of Kaizer Chiefs and Siyanda Mthanti of Golden Arrows fight for the ball during their DStv Premiership match at FNB Stadium on Tuesday.
Sfiso Hlanti of Kaizer Chiefs and Siyanda Mthanti of Golden Arrows fight for the ball during their DStv Premiership match at FNB Stadium on Tuesday.
Image: Lefty Shivambu

Kaizer Chiefs’ 1-0 win over struggling Golden Arrows on Tuesday has left Amakhosi interim coach Cavin Johnson convinced that their campaign is back on track with Orlando Pirates looming large.

Before outwitting Arrows, courtesy of Wandile Duba’s brilliant strike, Chiefs had not scored a goal this year in three attempts. Amakhosi are now bullish heading into the Soweto derby against Pirates at FNB Stadium on Saturday (3.30pm).

“We are also happy that we have our eighth clean sheet [in fact it was their 10th clean sheet in the league this season, having kept 11 the entire of last term] and we scored a goal. We are back on track, we are okay. We will fight again in the next games,” Johnson said.

"For us, drawing games is like a loss, it takes us back. The only thing that's going to make us work even better is victory. We only build with winners, we don't build with losers.''

Meanwhile, yesterday Chiefs announced that veteran goalkeeper Itumeleng Khune had returned from suspension. The 36-year-old Khune was suspended in December following media reports that he arrived at training under the influence of alcohol. The former Bafana Bafana No 1 was also stripped of his captaincy.

"Kaizer Chiefs’ longest serving player, Itumeleng Khune, has rejoined the team following his separation from his teammates in order to fulfill certain conditions required of him before he could be allowed back at the Village,'' Chiefs said on their website.

With his contract expiring in June, it remains to be seen if Khune plays for the club again this season, especially with current first-choice keeper Bruce Bvuma doing well. Chiefs had already confirmed that Khune's current contract is his last as a player at Naturena.

Fixtures

Saturday: Pirates v Chiefs, FNB (3.30pm); Stellenbosch v Spurs, Danie Craven (3.30pm); Swallows v Sekhukhune, Dobsonville (5.30pm); SuperSport v AmaZulu, Peter Mokaba (5.30pm); Sundowns v Chippa, Lucas Moripe (8pm); Bay v Galaxy, King Zwelithini (8pm)

Sunday: Polokwane v Arrows, Old Peter Mokaba (3.30pm); Royal v CPT City, Harry Gwala (5.45pm)

Nyatama happy with troubled Birds' progress

Moroka Swallows coach Musa Nyatama is pleased with the progress his side is making following the difficulties the club went through at the beginning ...
Sport
20 hours ago

PSG’s Mbappé dismisses talk of rift with Enrique after Sociedad win

Kylian Mbappé said he has “no problems" with manager Luis Enrique after playing the full 90 minutes for Paris St-Germain on Tuesday for the first ...
Sport
22 hours ago

Duba sends warning to Pirates ahead of Soweto derby

Kaizer Chiefs caretaker coach Cavin Johnson has resisted the temptation of overhyping 19-year-old striker, Wandile Duba, saying one game wasn't ...
Sport
23 hours ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

South Africans march for Pride after Ghana passes anti-LGBTQ bill
Here are AKA & Tibz' alleged killers: First appearance in Durban court