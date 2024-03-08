×

Soccer

We are not scared of you, Dolly tells Pirates

Chiefs star concedes he's had a challenging season

08 March 2024 - 08:24
Sihle Ndebele Journalist
Keagan Dolly of Kaizer Chiefs during the DStv Premiership match between Kaizer Chiefs and Cape Town Spurs at FNB Stadium in November 2023, in Johannesburg, South Africa.
Image: Lee Warren/Gallo Images

Kaizer Chiefs' Keagan Dolly has sent a stern warning to Orlando Pirates ahead of the Soweto derby, declaring that the Buccaneers don't scare him at all.

Chiefs and Pirates lock horns in the league at FNB Stadium on Saturday (3.30pm). "There's no way I am going to stand here and tell you guys [the journalists] that I am afraid of Pirates,'' Dolly said at a derby media conference held at the Maslow Hotel in Sandton yesterday.

"I am not going to lie to look good on camera and say I am afraid of them, and their players should also be saying the same. It's a derby, it's a football match, so we should go out there and compete.''

Dolly also opened up about his individual contributions to the side this term, admitting he hasn't been in his element, chalking that up to niggles. The 31-year-old playmaker is yet to score this season from seven league appearances with just one assist. Dolly aims to take it easy.

"Obviously, it's not my happiest season. I haven't been playing much, picking up small niggles here and there. I am coming back, trying to get to where I was when I joined the team. I want to start scoring goals and also getting those assists,'' Dolly said.

"Sometimes you put too much pressure on yourself, and you overdo it, so for me now it's just to get into a good space, compose myself and just try to deliver on the field."

The lad from Westbury in Johannesburg also views not captaining the side in recent games as a chance to focus more on his game, saying playing without the armband has taken pressure off his shoulders. Yusuf Maart has been Chiefs' skipper in recent games, even when Dolly is on the pitch.

"On the field there are a lot of players that can be captains on the day. We have a leadership group of six, seven players...we share the leadership role,'' Dolly noted.

"In a way, maybe not wearing the armband takes a little bit of pressure off me, not to try and focus too much on trying to help everyone on the field and forget about my game. So, now I can start focusing on being the best Keagan I can be to help the team.''

