One night only: catch Ami Faku live in concert at Gold Reef City's Lyric Theatre
The award-winning singer will be supported by two of Africa's rapidly rising stars: Nhlonipho and Kekelingo. Book your tickets now
Bassline Live at The Lyric Theatre in Gold Reef City is kicking off the 2024 season in spectacular fashion with an exclusive event headlined by “one of the most significant voices to emerge from our beautiful country in the last decade”.
Of course, we're talking about multi-award-winning singer, songwriter and serial hit-maker Ami Faku.
Dubbed an “Intimate & Magical Night with Ami Faku”, and powered by Vth Season Shows Division in partnership with TimesLIVE and Gold Reef City, this unmissable concert is taking place on March 2 at 7.30pm*.
WATCH | Serial hit maker Ami Faku on what to expect from an 'Intimate & Magical Night with Ami Faku' at Gold Reef City's Lyric Theatre on March 2.
It's your chance to not only get up close and personal with Faku as she performs with a full live band, but to experience the phenomenal voices of two of Africa's rapidly rising stars.
The supporting acts for the evening include Nhlonipho, a versatile music producer, singer and pianist hailing from Eswatini, and Kekelingo, an exceptional singer-songwriter and accomplished drummer.
Kekelingo is making significant strides as a solo artist, having made his mark as the drummer and “backing singer” of the Soweto-based band, The Muffinz.
“I am always honoured and grateful to be able to share my music with those who relentlessly support me. I am so excited to be on stage and experience an intimate and magical night with Joburg. The audience can expect an evening of pure afro-soul and some music with good rhythm,” says Faku.
Tickets, priced from R280, are selling fast, so don't miss out: book now through Computicket.
*Doors open at 7.30pm and the show starts promptly at 8pm.
