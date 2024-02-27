One night only: catch Ami Faku live in concert at Gold Reef City's Lyric Theatre

Bassline Live at The Lyric Theatre in Gold Reef City is kicking off the 2024 season in spectacular fashion with an exclusive event headlined by “one of the most significant voices to emerge from our beautiful country in the last decade”.

Of course, we're talking about multi-award-winning singer, songwriter and serial hit-maker Ami Faku.

Dubbed an “Intimate & Magical Night with Ami Faku”, and powered by Vth Season Shows Division in partnership with TimesLIVE and Gold Reef City, this unmissable concert is taking place on March 2 at 7.30pm*.