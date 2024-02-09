Possibility of Khune leaving Chiefs high

It seems Itumeleng Khune, 36, the long-serving Amakhosi goalkeeper, has already played his last game, with Kaizer Chiefs football manager Bobby Motaung confirming he was still going through the suspension process.
“I can't share the time frame [as to when he'll be integrated with the team], but he's still in the process of suspension. Remember, he was suspended by the DC [disciplinary committee], so there's a process and he's following that process,” Motaung told Sowetan on Wednesday.
“The suspension may be expiring [soon], but there are still processes to be followed [before he forms part of the team again].''
When Amakhosi suspended and stripped Khune of his captaincy in early December, they made it clear that “once he has completed the required programmes and met the set expectations, he will be welcomed back into the team”.
Judging by Motaung's comment, Khune hasn't completed the “required programmes” and his return has been delayed.
Sowetan has established that the veteran goalkeeper was advised to go to rehabilitation. Even the Chiefs statement that confirmed Khune's ban implied the club recommended he goes to rehab.
“Khune will be expected to attend and actively participate in certain programmes designed to support his personal growth and development, with support from the club. These programmes are specifically aimed at helping him address challenges and issues he is facing, while promoting a positive team culture,'' read an extract from the statement.
His last game was in November, a 1-0 defeat to Orlando Pirates in the league.
Khune, who's now doing wonders as an Afcon pundit at SABC, was suspended following several media reports that he arrived at Chiefs' Naturena base for training while under the influence of alcohol.
His contract with the team lapses at the end of the season, and the club has already confirmed the current contract was his last as a player at Naturena.
A Chiefs statement last June, after Khune signed a one-year deal, stated: “Chiefs’ longest serving player and club captain Khune has been handed a new contract which will see him play for Amakhosi for one final season, taking his professional career to two decades.''
If Khune is still keen on playing, he will have to join another side.
Khune's representative Thato Makuta could not be reached for comment.
