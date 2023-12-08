Seema warns Sekhukhune not to be too cocky

Sekhukhune United coach Lehlohonolo Seema has cautioned his charges to guard against complacency when they host Mali side Stade Malien in the CAF Confederation Cup group phase match at Peter Mokaba Stadium on Sunday (9pm).
Seema said their players must not get cocky after their two successive victories in the DStv Premiership and Confederation Cup.
Babina Noko beat Diables Noirs and Chippa United in four days and as they prepare to host Malien, Seema warned that they are still far from where he wants them to be.
“I think I should be worried over complacency. We have to guard against that, fatigue and injuries,” Seema told the media during the post-match press conference after their victory against Chippa at Peter Mokaba.
Jamie Webber and Vusimuzi Mncube scored in the second half to give Sekhukhune the win.
“I will always remain worried because they never stop. It is the third game and it’s encouraging to have positive results because it gives everyone a belief.
“But we remain humble. We are not on cloud nine at all. There is still far where we want to go and we will take it one game at a time. It’s going to be a difficult game, they are wounded and they know if we get points, we are going over them in the log standings.”
Having joined the team last month to replace Brandon Truter, Seema is already seeing progress in the team.
“There is something that has changed and we are working on it and we are still far, but we can see that our attack is different now with a little bit of intensity and that’s what we want to do,” he said.
“Especially when you are playing at home, we have to make sure that we suffocate teams here while we are defending properly.
“Credit must not go to me but to the players for the effort. They are working hard. We have a tight schedule. We are playing on Sunday, Wednesday it is AmaZulu and then Malien.”
Elsewhere, SuperSport United will be looking for their first win in the competition when they visit Al Hilal Benghazi, also on Sunday (6pm).
Seema warns Sekhukhune not to be too cocky
‘We have to guard against complacency, fatigue and injuries’
Image: Gallo Images/Philip Maeta
