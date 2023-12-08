Radibe added that the mineworkers were not willing to resurface until the mine met with the union and heard what the union and the mineworkers discussed in the bargaining council two months ago.
The mine has described the sit-in as illegal and said the protest had affected operations.
Miners stage sit-in over looming job cuts
Workers also demanding salary increases
Image: ANTONIO MUCHAVE
Almost 300 mineworkers staged a sit-in underground for more than 33 hours over looming retrenchments.
The mineworkers stayed underground without food or water, demanding that the Bakubung Platinum mine in Ledig, North West, meets their demands.
The mineworkers arrived at 77 level shaft on Wednesday morning and started their sit-in, affecting shifts that were supposed to follow.
National Union for mineworkers (NUM) regional chairperson July Radibe said the miners did not resurface after receiving notice of the upcoming retrenchment process.
“What influenced the whole thing is that about three weeks ago, the company informed them that they will retrench about 500 workers. However, the mine recently advertised senior posts. As a result, workers were concerned.”
Radibe added that the mineworkers were not willing to resurface until the mine met with the union and heard what the union and the mineworkers discussed in the bargaining council two months ago.
“The mineworkers are demanding their salaries to increase to R16,000 because some are getting R9,000. They are also demanding medical aid and that pregnant women be given allowances when they go on leave. The mineworkers underground have not eaten and we had prepared food for them but were barred by mine executives from taking the food to them.
“The mine has been refusing to meet us to discuss this matters. However, because of the sit-in, they have informed us that they are ready to meet us on December 12,” Radibe said.
He said the health of the mineworkers was compromised because of the conditions underground.
“We [union] are concerned about the health of the mineworkers because there is not enough oxygen underground and it is also hot. In the morning, we managed to get the mineworkers sanitary towels. But we are worried about their health and safety, and we hope they all come out safely so that we discuss their demands,” he said.
The mine has described the sit-in as illegal and said the protest had affected operations.
“Management acted swiftly to diffuse and correct the situation. This has been done by having a meeting with the representatives of the aggrieved and participating employees of the underground sit-in,” the mine said in a statement.
The mine cancelled Thursday shifts in an effort to ensure the safety of all mineworkers.
“Management’s intervention plan includes continuous discussion and negotiations with those involved to end the underground sit-in as soon as possible.”
The mine said the cancellation of shifts was to ensure the safety of the rest of its staff and eliminate possibilities of community unrest, which they said, may arise and pose a danger to staff and mine assets.
“Management aims to end this issue as soon as possible and will provide further updates when they become available,” said the company.
