Chiefs itching to get Polokwane City’s scalp

Kaizer Chiefs will be looking to win two consecutive league matches only for the second time this season when they face Polokwane City at Peter Mokaba Stadium on Saturday (3.30pm).
Chiefs, who beat Soweto foes Moroka Swallows in their last DStv Premiership fixture a fortnight ago, last won two league games on the trot when they beat AmaZulu and Stellenbosch back in August.
Amakhosi defender Reeve Frosler has highlighted that their aim is to find that consistency they have been lacking this season. “We’ve been unfortunate...we win one and lose the next one or even get a draw. We really want to fix that and be as consistent as we can. Hopefully we win at the weekend and start to have that momentum,” Frosler told Sowetan.
Polokwane head into this fixture having not won in their last five outings across all tournaments, with two defeats and three draws. Frosler knows that this does not mean Rise and Shine will be pushovers.
“There's no easy game in this league. It doesn’t matter whether a team comes to play you off the back of five games without a win. We always try to focus more on ourselves and by saying that, I mean we are not looking too deep into Polokwane's recent form,” Frosler said.
Frosler also weighed in on his competition with Zitha Kwinika for the left-back position at Chiefs, saying the competition helps them, alongside third-option right-back Dillan Solomons, to stay switched on.
“It's a healthy competition. Zitha and Dillan push me to work even harder. Knowing that there’s a strong competition is a good thing because you stay focused and you know that you can’t afford to relax,” said Frosler, who has started nine of the 11 league games he has played so far this season.
The versatile Frosler started one of these nine games at left-back. On the other hand, Kwinika has started all the five league games he has played this season. Meanwhile, Solomons has tasted a measly 15 minutes of DStv Premiership action this season.
Chiefs itching to get Polokwane City’s scalp
Soweto giants yearn for consistency
Image: Gallo Images/Lee Warren
Kaizer Chiefs will be looking to win two consecutive league matches only for the second time this season when they face Polokwane City at Peter Mokaba Stadium on Saturday (3.30pm).
Chiefs, who beat Soweto foes Moroka Swallows in their last DStv Premiership fixture a fortnight ago, last won two league games on the trot when they beat AmaZulu and Stellenbosch back in August.
Amakhosi defender Reeve Frosler has highlighted that their aim is to find that consistency they have been lacking this season. “We’ve been unfortunate...we win one and lose the next one or even get a draw. We really want to fix that and be as consistent as we can. Hopefully we win at the weekend and start to have that momentum,” Frosler told Sowetan.
Polokwane head into this fixture having not won in their last five outings across all tournaments, with two defeats and three draws. Frosler knows that this does not mean Rise and Shine will be pushovers.
“There's no easy game in this league. It doesn’t matter whether a team comes to play you off the back of five games without a win. We always try to focus more on ourselves and by saying that, I mean we are not looking too deep into Polokwane's recent form,” Frosler said.
Frosler also weighed in on his competition with Zitha Kwinika for the left-back position at Chiefs, saying the competition helps them, alongside third-option right-back Dillan Solomons, to stay switched on.
“It's a healthy competition. Zitha and Dillan push me to work even harder. Knowing that there’s a strong competition is a good thing because you stay focused and you know that you can’t afford to relax,” said Frosler, who has started nine of the 11 league games he has played so far this season.
The versatile Frosler started one of these nine games at left-back. On the other hand, Kwinika has started all the five league games he has played this season. Meanwhile, Solomons has tasted a measly 15 minutes of DStv Premiership action this season.
Martin fumes after ref rules AmaZulu goal offside
Riveiro happy with out-of-favour Saleng's contribution
Manganyi optimistic as Royal face Bay in KZN relegation derby
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos