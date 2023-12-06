Riveiro happy with out-of-favour Saleng's contribution

Monnapule Saleng's contribution off the bench when Orlando Pirates beat Moroka Swallows 2-0 left his coach Jose Riveiro proud, highlighting the reigning DStv Premiership Players’ Player of the Season was going through a rough patch.
In what was his first touch after coming on for Vincent Pule in the 71st minute, Saleng, who's fallen down the pecking order in recent months, saw his cross deflect off Swallows defender Sipho Sibiya for an own goal in the 72nd minute. Evidence Makgopa scored Pirates' first goal in this league clash, played at Orlando Stadium, on Tuesday.
"I am happy with the contribution from the bench...I am happy for Saleng, he's not having the best time in his career. Coming from the bench and contributing with a good action that resulted in an own goal, was very important for the boy and for us... for the future,'' Riveiro said.
Saleng has never started a league game since September 20 when the Buccaneers lost 1-0 at home to Mamelodi Sundowns, accumulating a measly 111 minutes of league action since then.
Riveiro also explained his decision to withdraw skipper Tapelo Xoki and Patrick Maswanganyi for Nkosinathi Sibisi and Kabelo Dlamini very early in the second stanza.
"Xoki wasn't feeling well. As usual, when we sub a centre-back something is going wrong. The early sub of Patrick in this case was because we wanted to spend more time on the ball and usually KB [Dlamini] used to help us in the possessional attacks much more,'' the Pirates mentor stated.
"He's solid in the decision he makes and with Swallows trying to stretch us as much as possible in the first minutes of the second half, they were also throwing their full-backs higher, so we had more spaces for transition with [Relebohile] Mofokeng and we though Kabelo can give us that last pass after the pressing."
Pirates' next game is against TS Galaxy in the league at Orlando Stadium on Saturday (8pm).
Image: Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix
