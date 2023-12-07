Orlando Pirates coach Jose Riveiro targets full points from their four remaining games before the end of the year, saying December is a key month for them if they are to finish the season among the top teams on the table.
Pirates have somewhat redeemed themselves in the league, having now gone four games without a defeat in the DStv Premiership with three wins and a draw. Evidence Makgopa’s first half strike, combined with Sipho Sibiya’s second half own goal saw Pirates beat Soweto rivals Swallows 2-0 at Orlando Stadium on Tuesday.
Riveiro has since set his sights on winning all four of their remaining games this year, if they are to be in the chasing pack again this season. The Sea Robbers host TS Galaxy on Saturday evening, before travelling to Durban to clash Golden Arrows on December 17. Pirates’ penultimate fixture of the away is away to SuperSport United on December 23, before wrapping up their year by hosting Stellenbosch six days later.
“My wish is to get 12 points from the last four games of the year. We want to go game by game because December is going to be key for us if we want to finish the year in a good position to boost our chances of challenging for the title. December is a tricky month as we all know but it’s an exercise of responsibility from us to do all we can,” Riveiro said.
The Buccaneers mentor expects Galaxy to come to Orlando with their tails high after reaching the Carling Knockout final, where they face Stellenbosch at Moses Mabhida Stadium on December 16.
“Congratulations to Galaxy for making it to the final. They are probably going to come here in a very good mood. As usual they will have that extra motivation that teams have when they come to Orlando… it’s going to be tough,” Riveiro said.
Riveiro sets his sights on winning last four games
Bucs coach feels they are still in the title race
Image: Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix
