Catch us if you can, says Mkhulise as Sundowns aim to widen gap

Mamelodi Sundowns midfielder Sphelele Mkhulise has issued a warning to their closest rivals in the DStv Premiership that they plan not to make it easy for them at the top of the log table.
The Brazilians are leading second-placed Cape Town City by two points with four games in hand and will visit AmaZulu at King Zwelithini Stadium on Wednesday (7.30pm).
A win will see them stretch their lead to five and reach a 30 points mark with three games behind the Citizens, who will only be in action on Friday against Stellenbosch.
“We want to open the gap at the top of the log standings from the teams that are behind us not to catch us,” Mkhulise told the club media department yesterday.
“We want the three points because we have our objectives, so we will make sure we play well and win.”
Mkhulise, 27, however, is aware that it won’t be a walk in the park for his side as Usuthu will look to redeem themselves following their two successive defeats.
“I’m expecting a tough game against AmaZulu because they didn’t do well at the weekend. They lost [to TS Galaxy in the Carling Knockout], so they will want to go all out against us,” he said.
“But we are ready for the challenge they are going to give us because we didn’t do well at the weekend [lost to TP Mazembe in the CAF Champions League].
“So, we are expecting a difficult game against AmaZulu. Since they are not doing well in the league, they will want to go all out and win against us and they are playing at home. They will have the confidence and will go all out to try and get three points, something that we will never allow to happen.”
Meanwhile, AmaZulu left-back Riaan Hanamub has urged his side to be united if they are to stand any chance of upsetting Masandawana, who are yet to be beaten in the league this season.
“I think first and foremost, we need to be united. We need unity because I think we are very strong when we are united,” Hanamub told AmaZulu media department.
“And also, I think we should work hard and do all the right things. I think the win will come.”
Fixtures
Wednesday: AmaZulu v Sundowns, King Zwelithini (7.30pm); Sekhukhune v Chippa, Peter Mokaba (7.30pm)
Friday: Stellenbosch v CPT, Danie Craven (7.30pm).
Saturday: Polokwane v Chiefs, Peter Mokaba (3.30pm); Chippa v Arrows, Nelson Mandela Bay (5.45pm); Pirates v Galaxy, Orlando, (8pm).
Sunday: Royal v Bay, Harry Gwala (3.30pm)
Catch us if you can, says Mkhulise as Sundowns aim to widen gap
Midfielder wary of wounded AmaZulu after cup loss
Image: Veli Nhlapo
