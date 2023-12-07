×

Soccer

Komphela defends ‘wayward’ Zuma

We are just a microscopic reflection of society, says Birds coach

07 December 2023 - 06:15
Sihle Ndebele Journalist
Azola Ntsabo of Chippa United and Dumisani Zuma of Swallows during the DStv Premiership match in October
Azola Ntsabo of Chippa United and Dumisani Zuma of Swallows during the DStv Premiership match in October
Image: Gallo Images/Sydney Seshibedi

Amid news that forward Dumisani Zuma reported for training under the influence of alcohol few weeks ago, Moroka Swallows coach Steve Komphela isn’t denying that some of his players are going off the rails, albeit he didn’t reveal names.

Last week, football publication, Impempe, reported that Zuma, who’s had numerous disciplinary issues in the past, arrived at Swallows training intoxicated. 

Zuma played 81 minutes in Swallows’ 2-0 defeat against Orlando Pirates in the league at Orlando Stadium on Tuesday. Evidence Makgopa’s strike and an own goal by Sipho Sibiya sealed the deal for Bucs.

“These [players’ wayward off-field behaviours] are things that you deal with everywhere. I am definitely sure, I don’t want to be controversial, even among us here [in the press conference room], from your own media houses and everywhere else, even at our own homes, such things exist,” Komphela responded when asked why Zuma hasn’t been kicked out amid reports of off-field issues.

“It’d be highly hypocritical of me, coming from a society that has the same aspects, when you experience the same phenomenon within your small intimate environment, then you are in denial that this can’t happen here. We are just a microscopic reflection of society.”

Since joining Swallows after being released by AmaZulu in June, Zuma has struggled to kick on with many blaming his off-field antics for his deteriorating form. The 28-year-old has played nine games without scoring nor assisting this season. 

When Kaizer Chiefs released Zuma in June last year, they cited disciplinary issues as the main reason for releasing him, also revealing he was suspended several times and was sent to be rehabilitated.  

“Attacking midfielder Dumisani Zuma’s numerous disciplinary issues have led to the club letting him go with a year still remaining on his contract. Since joining from Bloemfontein Celtic in 2017, he has been suspended a number of times, including twice in one season. He was also sent to rehab and counselling in the season that just ended,” Chiefs’ statement said at the time.

