A woman dressed in black seated on stage among a group of mourners stared as a pastor preached at the memorial service for 13 miners who died in an Implats mine shaft accident on November 27.
On her right, a woman clad in a blanket gazed at the portraits of the dead miners facing thousands of people seated in one of three tents at Implats' shaft 11 near Rustenburg.
Another woman wept as gospel singer Lebo Sekgobela sang.
Thousands of mourners filled the three tents to capacity with the overflow seated outside.
IN PICS | Sombre memorial service for Implats miners who died in shaft accident
Image: Thapelo Morebudi
Image: Thapelo Morebudi
Image: Thapelo Morebudi
Image: Thapelo Morebudi
Image: Thapelo Morebudi
Image: Thapelo Morebudi
Image: Thapelo Morebudi
Image: Thapelo Morebudi
Deputy mineral resources and energy minister Nobuhle Nkabane, Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union president Joseph Mathunjwa and Royal Bafokeng representatives were among those present.
Speakers included Rustenburg mayor Sheila Mabale-Huma.
“On behalf of Rustenburg municipality and the community of Rustenburg I convey sincere condolences to the families of those who lost their lives in this tragic and catastrophic incident,” she said.
The number of deaths rose to 13 after a miner died in hospital on Monday. Eight of the 50 injured miners still in hospital are in critical care.
Implats CEO Nico Muller previously said: “In the wake of the passing of our colleagues on November 27 this is a difficult time for the company and its employees as we come to terms with their loss. Our thoughts and prayers are with the families and loved ones of those affected. We are committed to providing support and assistance to those who need it during this time of mourning and we stand together in honouring their memory and providing solace to one another.”
TimesLIVE
