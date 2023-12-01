Romy Titus aims to help cleanse boxing of negativity as she makes new board

“I was shocked,” this is how Romy Titus described her reaction when she made the cut as one of the seven members of the board of Boxing SA that was announced on Tuesday by sports minister Zizi Kodwa.
“The interview process was vigorous,” she said yesterday. “I am humbled, honoured, anxious but excited for what lies ahead.”
Titus is a former boxing presenter of SABC’s TKO Magazine. She is Safa media officer and also a football producer for SuperSport. Titus is also armed with executive masters in business administration management.
Titus, Nande Mpshe, (administrator, editor and English tutor), Princess Nongoma (auditor) and Dr Marry Sitati (specialist obstetrician and gynecologist) are the four women who will be at the helm for three years alongside Sfiso Shongwe (chairman), Sakhiwo Sodo and Luxolo September.
Shongwe is a former boxing promoter with The Disney Walt Company and Sodo is a vastly experienced boxing administrator. September is head of TV at CAF in Cairo, Egypt.
Added Titus: “Flying back from Rwanda with Bafana Bafana on Wednesday last week, I had just an hour to prepare myself and my daughter to be at the OR Tambo Airport to catch a flight to Cape Town to attend my brother’s wedding.
“On our way out to breakfast from my grandparents’ home on Saturday, I asked my aunt if I can get boxing gloves that belonged to my grandfather [Alexander Titus] who was an amateur boxer. It was around that time I received a call about my appointment to the BSA board.“
She is prepared to serve for the betterment of the sport and for her grandfather who was an amateur boxer at the Peninsula Harriers Amateur boxing gym in Cape Town.
“After I left The TKO Magazine there had always been keen interest to know what was going on – news press has carried all negative news around boxing,” she said.
’I was dismayed by the political drama that took the centre stage than the boxing – fighters and their big wins that should have made headlines.”
"We need to get our house in order; that is what I think should be done first and foremost”
Romy Titus aims to help cleanse boxing of negativity as she makes new board
‘I was dismayed by the political drama'
Image: Supplied
