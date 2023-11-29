Rulani aims to take Sundowns back to top spot

Having last played a DStv Premiership match over two months ago, Mamelodi Sundowns coach Rulani Mokwena doesn’t see any reason why his side will not show the same intensity they produced in the continent when they visit SuperSport United at Lucas Moripe Stadium on Wednesday (7.30pm).
The last time Sundowns were involved in a league match was on September 20 when they beat Orlando Pirates 1-0, but it was only on Sunday that they were removed from the top of the table by Cape Town City, who beat Golden Arrows.
As they shift focus to the domestic matches tonight, Mokwena does not expect the transition to be difficult despite not playing a league game for a long time.
“The reality is we just go one game at a time, one session at a time, and we try to win the day,” Mokwena explained to the media.
“We try to make sure that wherever it is that we participate in, we do it to the best of our ability. If it’s a friendly game, we try to win. That’s the mentality that we are trying to instill and that helps.
“You don’t have to play the tournaments or games about the title or competition, but you play them with objectives and the mentality of trying to win.”
Mokwena also expects a tough match against SuperSport side, who were one of the teams to have beaten them last season.
“It’s going to be a difficult game because they play with a strong midfield three that becomes midfield two and maybe with a possibility of inverted full backs that overload and make midfield five,” he said.
“So it will be very interesting and of course, that then determines on the 30% of how we decide to play the match.
“I’m happy that we prepared the stadium for SuperSport. So, we will play on a very good pitch and when we play on that that’s one of the conditions you need for a good game.
“You need three conditions for a good game. You need a good team, which is Sundowns, you need a good pitch, which I think now at Lucas, we have a good one.
“And then you need a good opponent, which is SuperSport. Those three conditions for sure will put us in a space where we expect a very good derby.”
Themba Zwane and Teboho Mokoena are expected to start tonight after they were rested during Sundowns’ 3-0 victory over Nouadhibou in the CAF Champions League group match on Sunday at Loftus Versfeld Stadium.”
Rulani aims to take Sundowns back to top spot
Coach expects a tough Tshwane derby against Matsatsantsa
Image: Gallo Images/Lefty Shivambu
