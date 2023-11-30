Katsande dishes advice to rising Chiefs star 'Ox'

Kaizer Chiefs legend Willard Katsande has cautioned Sibongiseni “Ox” Mthethwa against trying to emulate him, insisting the new Amakhosi anchorman must be his own man.
Mthethwa, who joined Chiefs from Stellenbosch in September, has been touted by many as the man who can finally stabilise Amakhosi’s midfield after many failed attempts to have a stable midfield since Katsande’s departure in July 2021.
“When I arrived at Chiefs, I arrived as Willard Katsande and I showcased my talent without trying to be like the previous guys like [Tinashe] Nengomasha and others. It also makes me happy that people are still talking about my contributions post my playing days,” Katsande told Sowetan.
“To say Ox has filled my shoes isn’t a good thing because I’ve never left any shoes. He came in with his own style of play and he must not pay attention to those who’re comparing him with me. The man must thrive to write his own history and be his own man, not the new Katsande.”
Katsande rates Mthethwa highly, believing Chiefs wouldn’t have signed him if he wasn’t a good player. However, the retired anchorman reiterated that Ox shouldn’t be intimidated by what he achieved at Naturena.
“He must not be intimidated by what I’ve done. He’s an excellent defensive midfielder and he must always remember that Kaizer Chiefs wouldn’t have signed him if he wasn’t talented. He must not change who he is to try and fit the profile that I was fitting... because many players end up losing themselves, trying to emulate others,” Katsande explained.
“I really believe Ox is a quality player who’s capable of helping Chiefs reach greater heights but he must not be compared to me or other previous defensive midfielder who did well. I challenge him to maintain his style of play. I rate him very highly as a No 6.”
Mthethwa, 29, has already started four of the five games he has played for Chiefs this season. The lad from Estcourt in KZN has also made recent Bafana Bafana camps. Mthethwa is certain to start Chiefs’ next game, away to Polokwane City on December 9 in the league.
Katsande dishes advice to rising Chiefs star 'Ox'
‘Be your own man, don't try to emulate me’
Image: Gallo Images/Lefty Shivambu
