Maluleka takes up leadership role in Safpu

AmaZulu midfielder George Maluleka has explained that his role as a new South African Football Players’ Union (Safpu) deputy general-secretary is to recruit more players to join the union.
Maluleka is still an active player and said it would be difficult to focus on playing while working at the union.
The midfielder replaced Calvin Motloung as the deputy general-secretary in a new era for the organisation. Speaking to the media for the first time since he was appointed, Maluleka said he was honoured and promised to recruit more Premier Soccer League (PSL) players to join the union.
“I’m honoured to be one of the players that are still active to be elected as part of the union. It is not going to be an easy task, but I think the leadership is going to help us to try and rebrand and rebuild the union,” Maluleka said.
“We really want to try and make sure we get a lot more players on our side because there is still a little bit of belief that the union is not for players, but we are for the players and we are here to serve and make sure we protect them.”
Even though he is still based in Durban with AmaZulu, the 34-year-old admitted that it would be difficult, but he would try to strike a balance.
“It’s very difficult as you know I’m based in Durban. I will try and come wherever I can if there are conferences,” he said.
“I would like to see more PSL players, all of them, come into the space. For now, it is to try and get more recruitment.
“It is very important that we have a very good relationship with the players to make them understand, and we will try to make things more easier for them, more understanding that when they have situations when it comes to clubs, then they know what to do.”
Maluleka added that he would take a lot of lessons from Nhlanhla Shabalala, Safpu general-secretary.
“I want to learn a lot more. I’m following Nhlanhla Shabalala. He has done a tremendous job and so has the president [Thulaganyo Gaoshubelwe]. They have turned this place around.”
Maluleka takes up leadership role in Safpu
Usuthu midfielder urges more players to join union
Image: Darren Stewart/Gallo Images
AmaZulu midfielder George Maluleka has explained that his role as a new South African Football Players’ Union (Safpu) deputy general-secretary is to recruit more players to join the union.
Maluleka is still an active player and said it would be difficult to focus on playing while working at the union.
The midfielder replaced Calvin Motloung as the deputy general-secretary in a new era for the organisation. Speaking to the media for the first time since he was appointed, Maluleka said he was honoured and promised to recruit more Premier Soccer League (PSL) players to join the union.
“I’m honoured to be one of the players that are still active to be elected as part of the union. It is not going to be an easy task, but I think the leadership is going to help us to try and rebrand and rebuild the union,” Maluleka said.
“We really want to try and make sure we get a lot more players on our side because there is still a little bit of belief that the union is not for players, but we are for the players and we are here to serve and make sure we protect them.”
Even though he is still based in Durban with AmaZulu, the 34-year-old admitted that it would be difficult, but he would try to strike a balance.
“It’s very difficult as you know I’m based in Durban. I will try and come wherever I can if there are conferences,” he said.
“I would like to see more PSL players, all of them, come into the space. For now, it is to try and get more recruitment.
“It is very important that we have a very good relationship with the players to make them understand, and we will try to make things more easier for them, more understanding that when they have situations when it comes to clubs, then they know what to do.”
Maluleka added that he would take a lot of lessons from Nhlanhla Shabalala, Safpu general-secretary.
“I want to learn a lot more. I’m following Nhlanhla Shabalala. He has done a tremendous job and so has the president [Thulaganyo Gaoshubelwe]. They have turned this place around.”
Bartlett biding his time until right offer comes his way
Chiefs boss Kaizer Motaung pleads for patience from supporters
Hunt eligible to sit on bench in CAF tournaments after course enrolment
Bafana schedule bars Mkhalele from attending CAF course
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Related articles
Latest Videos