Banyana Banyana and Mamelodi Sundowns Ladies goalkeeper Andile Dlamini hopes the experience they are gaining in the CAF Women’s Champions League will continue to help the national team.
This after Sundowns won the Champions League on Sunday when they beat Sporting Casablanca 3-0 in Ivory Coast to win the title for the second time in three years.
Sundowns had five Banyana internationals – Dlamini, Karabo Dhlamini, Kholosa Biyana, Lebohang Ramalepe and Melinda Kgadiete – in the winning team.
“These tournaments prepare us physically, mentally and also for exposure to other youngsters in the team to raise their hands for the national team,” Dlamini told the media after they arrived at OR Tambo International Airport yesterday from Ivory Coast.
“We played against teams that had superior tactics and different playing styles. The challenges that we face playing in Africa prepare you mentally for the national team.”
Dlamini, who also walked away with the goalkeeper of the tournament after she didn’t concede a goal, said every player must be lauded for their efforts.
“The defence did a great job keeping clean sheets. When I say defence, I’m talking about whoever was playing at the back and the strikers because it starts there,” she said.
“I feel like every defender that was called to do duty for Banyana did a great job. I’m not the only one, it’s everyone.”
Meanwhile, captain Zanele Nhlapho said after getting a red card in the final last year against AS FAR of Morocco, she needed to bounce back this time and she is happy that she helped the team to retain the title.
“I had to remind myself with that red card I got that I needed to come back stronger for the team and the supporters.
“I felt like it was a soft one [red card]. I think it made me want to go back and work hard hence you see we have a trophy. It was motivation itself, that’s all I can say.”
Dlamini hopes CAF experience will rub off on Banyana
Downs Ladies bring the trophy back home
Image: Gallo Images/Darren Stewart
