×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Soccer

Dlamini hopes CAF experience will rub off on Banyana

Downs Ladies bring the trophy back home

22 November 2023 - 07:37
Neville Khoza Journalist
Andile Dlamini of Mamelodi Sundowns during the CAF Women's Champions League final match between Double Action Ladies and Mamelodi Sundowns Ladies
Andile Dlamini of Mamelodi Sundowns during the CAF Women's Champions League final match between Double Action Ladies and Mamelodi Sundowns Ladies
Image: Gallo Images/Darren Stewart

Banyana Banyana and Mamelodi Sundowns Ladies goalkeeper Andile Dlamini hopes the experience they are gaining in the CAF Women’s Champions League will continue to help the national team.

This after Sundowns won the Champions League on Sunday when they beat Sporting Casablanca 3-0 in Ivory Coast to win the title for the second time in three years.

Sundowns had five Banyana internationals – Dlamini, Karabo Dhlamini, Kholosa Biyana, Lebohang Ramalepe and Melinda Kgadiete – in the winning team.

“These tournaments prepare us physically, mentally and also for exposure to other youngsters in the team to raise their hands for the national team,” Dlamini told the media after they arrived at OR Tambo International Airport yesterday from Ivory Coast.

“We played against teams that had superior tactics and different playing styles. The challenges that we face playing in Africa prepare you mentally for the national team.”

Dlamini, who also walked away with the goalkeeper of the tournament after she didn’t concede a goal, said every player must be lauded for their efforts.

“The defence did a great job keeping clean sheets. When I say defence, I’m talking about whoever was playing at the back and the strikers because it starts there,” she said.

“I feel like every defender that was called to do duty for Banyana did a great job. I’m not the only one, it’s everyone.”

Meanwhile, captain Zanele Nhlapho said after getting a red card in the final last year against AS FAR of Morocco, she needed to bounce back this time and she is happy that she helped the team to retain the title.

“I had to remind myself with that red card I got that I needed to come back stronger for the team and the supporters.

“I felt like it was a soft one [red card]. I think it made me want to go back and work hard hence you see we have a trophy. It was motivation itself, that’s all I can say.”

Key to top Sundowns Ladies’ success is unity – Tshabalala

Having clinched the CAF Women’s Champions League twice in three years, Mamelodi Sundowns Ladies coach, Jerry Tshabalala, said the success in the club ...
Sport
13 hours ago

Sundowns Ladies riding high after lifting CAF Champions League trophy

After being crowned champions of the CAF Champions League after a 3-0 comprehensive victory over Sporting Casablanca on Sunday and without conceding ...
Sport
2 days ago

Ellis thinks beyond Olympics, trying to put plan for 2027 World Cup

Banyana Banyana tactician Desiree Ellis is already thinking beyond the 2024 Olympics, trying to put a succession plan in place for the 2027 World ...
Sport
3 weeks ago

Kgatlana stars as Banyana take step towards 2024 Olympic Games

Thembi Kgatlana turned on the heat on a wintry Monday afternoon, scoring a late brace to send Banyana Banyana to the third and penultimate round of ...
Sport
3 weeks ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

Related articles

Latest Videos

EFF top six sanctioned with month suspension, salary and apology by ...
Julius Malema could be banned from Sona 2024 if found guilty of gross disconduct