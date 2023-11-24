Chiefs might be dangerous despite their woes – Akpeyi

Swallows goalkeeper Daniel Akpeyi has weighed in on the struggles of his former side, Kaizer Chiefs, ahead of facing them, highlighting that some players are failing to cope with the pressure of playing for the club.
The 37-year-old Akpeyi is certain to be in goals for the high-flying Swallows when they clash with Chiefs in the league at Dobsonville Stadium on Sunday (3.30pm). The Birds are on a five-game unbeaten streak in the league with three wins and two draws, while Amakhosi are somewhat limping with two wins and three losses in their last five league outings.
The Nigerian international, who played 69 times for Amakhosi between January 2019 and July 2022, feels the pressure of playing for a team of Chiefs’ calibre weighs too heavily on some of the players, hence the team has been average in recent years, having last won a piece of silverware when they lifted the league trophy in the 2014/15 season.
“Players are different but from a few of them that I’ve come across, the pressure sometimes that comes with playing for the institution of Chiefs’ calibre might be overwhelming to some of them,” Akpeyi said during Swallows’ media open day at Sturrock Park in Milpark yesterday.
“You always get excited when signing for Kaizer Chiefs but when you have to face the pressure that comes with it is difficult, playing in front of large crowds and just having the ability to come out and do well even when there is pressure, is a different story altogether.”
Akpeyi has described their fixture against Chiefs as the battle of two lions, warning that despite their struggles Chiefs were still a dangerous side. “Playing a team that is struggling is always difficult, so it’s not going to be an easy game altogether,” the Swallows keeper warned.
“They are looking for points everywhere while we will also be looking to sustain our position on the log. So, this will be a case of two lions fighting. But we know what to expect and we are more than prepared for the test.”
Chiefs might be dangerous despite their woes – Akpeyi
Pressure of facing Amakhosi can overwhelm players, says keeper
Image: Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix
Chiefs out to avoid another Soweto derby trip up
