Tinkler urges Mayo to work hard despite snub from Broos

Cape Town City coach Eric Tinkler has urged striker Khanyisa Mayo to continue working hard amid recent snubbing by Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos for the Fifa World Cup qualifiers against Benin and Rwanda.
Mayo has been impressive for the Citizens this season, having been involved in eight goals, scoring six and providing two.
With several attacking players withdrawing from the senior national team before their first match against Benin on Saturday, where Bafana won 2-1, Broos didn't call Mayo.
He opted for Orlando Pirates striker Evidence Makgopa to replace France-based Lebo Mothiba. Makgopa had scored twice in the last three DStv Premiership matches for the Buccaneers.
Tinkler, who didn't want to comment, said Khanyisa must focus on working hard for the Citizens.
“I don't want to comment on that. We are putting more pressure on the youngsters,” Tinkler said.
“Khanyisa has been doing well, the fact that he was not selected, no comment. He must keep on working hard.”
Meanwhile, with his side registering five successive victories in league matches before the ongoing Fifa breaks, Tinkler said they are not doing anything different, but he knew they would turn the corner following a slow start.
“I'm not doing anything different. These things sometimes take time. We know how good our squad is and I know what my qualities are as a coach, I know what my qualities are with regards to the team that I have,” he said.
“It was not a case of us playing poor football. We are playing good football. If I was playing poor football, then my answer here would be completely different.
“It had to turn. We knew that it would turn and it has turned. Now, it is about keep working and keep going because you can go on a bad run again.
“Then you will be asking what happened, nothing changed. We worked extremely hard every day, but it is about us continuing to believe that what we are doing is the right thing.”
The Citizens will resume their league matches with a match against Golden Arrows at Mpumalanga Stadium on Sunday, looking to continue where they left off.
Tinkler urges Mayo to work hard despite snub from Broos
The player has had an impressive season, scoring six and providing two
Image: Gallo Images/Petri Oeschger
