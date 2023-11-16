Tshabalala lauds his team after impressive display against Rabat

Mamelodi Sundowns ladies coach Jerry Tshabalala feels they have passed a test against FAR Rabat of Morocco following their 1-0 victory in the CAF Women's Championship semifinal at Amadou Gon Coulibaly Stadium Ivory Coast on Wednesday.
Boitumelo Rabale scored the only goal in the 73rd minute to help her side progress to the final, where they will play Sporting Casablanca on Sunday at 10pm SA time.
This will be the first final for Casablanca, who knocked out Ampem Darkoa 3-2 on penalties also on Wednesday and will face a Sundowns side who will be participating in their third consecutive final.
"We were tested today and we came out top of that test which was given to us. Tactically, they are a very good side," Tshabalala told the media during the post-match press conference.
"I did say before that the team that will come with good tactics on the day, will come out victorious."
It was also revenge for Sundowns after they lost to the same Rabat in the final of the competition a year ago, going down 4-0 in Morocco.
Tshabalala said Rabat have a lot of Morocco national team players and their experience made it difficult for them.
"The players who are coming from the national team, they added a lot of value. I'm saying that because of the experience that they gained in playing the tournament and other competitions," he said.
"It gave them that experience because they played with the players at the highest level, so when we came here and looked at their team, they had about ten players from the national team.
"It basically tells you that more or less we are playing against the Moroccan national team and we are Mamelodi Sundowns and their experience made a huge impact on their team."
Tshabalala was also pleased with his side's attitude as they were able to adapt to any demands during the match.
"Honestly speaking, they are a good side tactically in terms of the system; I did say when they started, they did with the 4-5-1.
At some point, they realised that we had nullified their top player Fatima Tagnaout. Immediately when we did that, they made a change and they realised that now we are trying to play a 3-4-3 and they also changed the system.
"If you have such a very good coach like Amine [Alioua], who can change three systems in the game, that has to be very good."
