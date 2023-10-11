Sukazi questions why PSL didn’t reveal cup prize money

Outspoken TS Galaxy chairman Tim Sukazi has questioned why the Premier Soccer League (PSL) didn’t reveal the prize money for the new Carling Knockout Cup.
During the launch yesterday, the PSL and the sponsors curiously did not reveal how much the winners will get, only stating this would be done this week when the fixtures and venues are confirmed.
But they did reveal exciting innovations, with the most notable being man of the match for every game receiving R100,000. The award will be voted for by fans.
“We would have loved to know in advance the prize money, so when we become excited, we know exactly what becomes the main drive and motivation,” Sukazi told the media after the draw in Hyde Park.
“I’m not sure [about] the decision to hold it back, but again, the people who are organising this thing know better, they are far ahead of us and they will tell you the reasons why they will reveal the prize money later.
“But the best preference in my view, is to know about it quite early.”
Carling has replaced the Telkom Knockout, where winners walked away with R4.25m.
While Sukazi was happy that man of the match awards winners would pocket R100,000, he was also critical of the decision to make this award decided by popular vote as he felt the big three, Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates and Mamelodi Sundowns, will always win because of their big support. Sukazi’s Galaxy were drawn to host Sundowns.
“If you ask me what’s the prize money for DStv Premiership man of the match, I don’t know. I know the trophy. But Carling came now and said here is R100,000. They deserve it. But I feel sorry for teams that will play Chiefs and Pirates. It is guaranteed, chances are that if you play big teams, Chiefs, Pirates and Sundowns, you won’t have a man of the match even though you beat them and none of your players will win the award.
“That to me, defies logic. It favours the big teams if supporters are to vote. The majority counts, you know the supporters, the majority will vote and they won’t vote for a player from Richards Bay or whoever.”
Sukazi questions why PSL didn’t reveal cup prize money
Galaxy owner also concerned small clubs will miss out on lucrative man of match award
Image: VELI NHLAPO
Outspoken TS Galaxy chairman Tim Sukazi has questioned why the Premier Soccer League (PSL) didn’t reveal the prize money for the new Carling Knockout Cup.
During the launch yesterday, the PSL and the sponsors curiously did not reveal how much the winners will get, only stating this would be done this week when the fixtures and venues are confirmed.
But they did reveal exciting innovations, with the most notable being man of the match for every game receiving R100,000. The award will be voted for by fans.
“We would have loved to know in advance the prize money, so when we become excited, we know exactly what becomes the main drive and motivation,” Sukazi told the media after the draw in Hyde Park.
“I’m not sure [about] the decision to hold it back, but again, the people who are organising this thing know better, they are far ahead of us and they will tell you the reasons why they will reveal the prize money later.
“But the best preference in my view, is to know about it quite early.”
Carling has replaced the Telkom Knockout, where winners walked away with R4.25m.
While Sukazi was happy that man of the match awards winners would pocket R100,000, he was also critical of the decision to make this award decided by popular vote as he felt the big three, Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates and Mamelodi Sundowns, will always win because of their big support. Sukazi’s Galaxy were drawn to host Sundowns.
“If you ask me what’s the prize money for DStv Premiership man of the match, I don’t know. I know the trophy. But Carling came now and said here is R100,000. They deserve it. But I feel sorry for teams that will play Chiefs and Pirates. It is guaranteed, chances are that if you play big teams, Chiefs, Pirates and Sundowns, you won’t have a man of the match even though you beat them and none of your players will win the award.
“That to me, defies logic. It favours the big teams if supporters are to vote. The majority counts, you know the supporters, the majority will vote and they won’t vote for a player from Richards Bay or whoever.”
R100k prize should excite players – Komphela
Mammila wanted 'limping' Big Three but settles for Stellies
Ntseki welcomes another chance to end Chiefs' cup drought
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Latest Videos