Soccer

R100k prize should excite players – Komphela

Huge incentive for Carling Knockout man of the match

11 October 2023 - 07:15
Sihle Ndebele Journalist
Kaitano Tembo and Steve Komphela during the Carling Knockout Cup launch on Tuesday
Image: Lefty Shivambu

Moroka Swallows coach Steve Komphela has given an effusive thumbs-up to the R100,000 man of the match initiative in the Carling Knockout, hoping this lucrative inception will fire up players with more enthusiasm on the pitch.

Though the PSL is yet to disclose the prize money for the Carling Knockout, it was revealed that all the man of the match accolades of this competition will be accompanied by a R100,000 cheque apiece, during its launch and draw in Hyde Park, Johannesburg, yesterday.

"I just learnt that man of the match is R100,000, that is actually a prize money for winning something significant at the end of the season...top goal-scorer, footballer of the year, whatever it is,'' Komphela said.

"Man of the match R100,000? It's unbelievable.... ke [it's a] salary, hey monna [man] this earning is for somebody's lifetime, so it's a great initiative and we welcome that. I hope players will take advantage of that and it should also translate to the performances...they should all fight to see who's going to be the one going home with R100,000."

Komphela's Swallows will face Richards Bay away in the round of 16, which will kick off the competition on the weekend of October 21 and 22. Bay beat Swallows in the league 1-0 at Dobsonville Stadium several weeks ago and Komphela expects another tough encounter.

"Richards Bay are one of the two teams [alongside Cape Town City] we've lost against in the league and how they play direct and aggressive make it a difficult draw for us,'' the Swallows coach said.

Komphela just likes the way the Carling KO is structured, saying they are looking forward to having fun in the tournament. "The Carling Knockout is quite innovative and we are looking forward to having some fun as Swallows,'' Komphela said.

The winners of the Carling KO tournament will face a Carling All-Star team selected by the fans in the new format of the Carling Black Label Cup at Peter Mokaba Stadium on January 6. The Carling KO decider is billed for December 16.

