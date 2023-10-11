Ntseki welcomes another chance to end Chiefs' cup drought

Kaizer Chiefs coach Molefi Ntseki is looking forward to using the newly-launched Carling Knockout to finally arrest the club’s prolonged trophy drought which he terms a “dark cloud”.
Chiefs, who last won a piece of silverware by lifting the league in the 2014/15 season, will play AmaZulu in the last 16 of the Carling Knockout, that will get under way next weekend.
By yesterday the league was yet to confirm the exact dates and venues for all the fixtures. The prize money was also yet to be revealed at the time of going to print. Chiefs host AmaZulu in the last 16 of this new competition, that’s also Telkom Knockout’s replacement.
“Before the dark cloud [referring to their long trophy drought] what was there? And if a dark cloud is hanging over your head, how do you move away from that cloud?” Ntseki asked on the sidelines of the launch and draw in Hyde Park yesterday.
“I think we are currently working on how to evade that dark cloud which will be through winning games and winning games will put us in a good position to win cups, starting with this Carling Black Label Knockout.”
The Amakhosi coach, who’s already under pressure amid a slow start to the season that has already seen them miss out on the MTN8, also stressed the importance of winning against Usuthu in the round of 16 without going to extra time and possibly to penalties.
“For us to go to the final, this [game versus AmaZulu] is the most important game that we will be playing. We want to make sure we win this game in 90 minutes,” Ntseki said.
Chiefs have already beaten AmaZulu 3-0 in the league at FNB Stadium late in August. Even so, Ntseki is convinced the Durbanites have since improved. “The team [AmaZulu] has been improving over the last few games since we beat them in the league, so it won’t be an easy game at all,” he said.
The champions of the Carling Knockout will face a Carling All-Star team to be voted by the fans in the new format of the Carling Black Label Cup.
Ntseki welcomes another chance to end Chiefs' cup drought
Amakhosi take on Usuthu in relaunched Carling Cup
Image: VELI NHLAPO
