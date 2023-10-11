Mammila wanted 'limping' Big Three but settles for Stellies

Chippa United coach Morgan Mammila wanted to play "limping" Mamelodi Sundowns, Kaizer Chiefs or Orlando Pirates in the new Carling Knockout Cup. But Chippa were instead drawn against Stellenbosch at home in the last 16 of the competition yesterday.
"To be honest, I'm disappointed. I thought I would get Sundowns while they were still limping after losing in the [MTN8] final [to Pirates last Saturday]," Mammila told the media after the draw.
"If not Sundowns, I thought I would get Pirates, if not them, Chiefs. Very disappointed because playing against those three teams there in Nelson Mandela Bay, we are talking about more than 30,000 people in the stadium.
"And that's who I am. I enjoy that kind of football, but we are playing a hard-working team in Stellenbosch, hard-running and well-coached. We have made it clear that we are not an easy team to play against ... whether you like it or not, you don't come to Chippa running."
Under Mammila this season, the Chilli Boys have made a promising start in the DStv Premiership as they are seventh on the log table with 13 points from nine matches.
Mammila thinks that has made him a top-eight coach. "Sometimes you guys [media] don't judge fairly," he said. "You look at how Chippa play ... not all the teams are playing like us. It means I'm 10 steps ahead of other coaches.
"There is no turning point. I just started and this is me. I'm a top-eight material, whether you like it or not and stats say that."
Carling Knockout draw
Pirates v Spurs
Chiefs v AmaZulu
Galaxy v Sundowns
Arrows v CPT
Bay v Swallows
Sekhukhune v Royal
SuperSport v Polokwane
Chippa v Stellenbosch
* Venues and kick-off times to be confirmed; matches take place in October 20/21/22
Image: VELI NHLAPO
