Disappointed Tinkler slates team after costly errors

Cape Town City coach Eric Tinkler lamented his side following their 2-3 defeat to AmaZulu in the DStv Premiership match at Moses Mabhida Stadium on Sunday, saying they should be doing way better than this.
That result saw the Citizens register five successive defeats across all competitions and has now put Tinkler under pressure.
Tinkler’s charges have only recorded two victories in six matches this season and are battling at 15th place on the log table.
On Sunday, they let go of a 1-2 lead after conceding twice in injury time through a brace from Junior Dion. Mbongeni Gumede had put Usuthu ahead early in the match.
Khanyisa Mayo and Tshegofatso Nyama looked to have done enough for the Citizens to hand them a victory and end their winless run, only for the Cape side to concede late and lose, leaving Tinkler disappointed.
“We are happy with the squad we have. I believe the squad we have should be doing way better than what it is [doing right now],” Tinkler explained to the media during the post-match conference.
“We all need to take a hard look at ourselves and move on. I don’t think the past results had anything to do with the performances. We threw everything away, it doesn’t make sense.”
Tinkler feels his players should have done better by managing the game and blamed costly errors.
“Disappointed, you can’t lose the game the way we did. For me it is unacceptable, but I’m not going to sit here and talk about tactics. There is no point in that, mistakes cost you three points,” he said.
“You have to learn from your mistakes and understand the level you are playing at. There is no easy game. Every single match is hard and a fight.
"So, you have to fight for those three points in 90 minutes and we didn’t. You have to know how to manage the game and your emotions and we didn’t do that, so we were very disappointed.”
Meanwhile, Usuthu coach Pablo Franco was full of praise for his players for their fighting spirit and was also happy for Dion, who scored a late brace.
“As a coach, you always want to have the best players possible and as fit as possible, especially the ones who are coming back,” Franco said.
“He was one of the best players last season. Now, with him back, we are capable of converting goals. I’m happy with the players we have. I know we will keep on improving.”
The win saw AmaZulu moved to fourth place on the table and Franco is happy with where the team is.
