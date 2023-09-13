Ramoreboli rubs hands ahead of Pirates clash

Facing Orlando Pirates excites talented SA-born Jwaneng Galaxy coach Morena Ramoreboli, who previously worked with several Bucs stars like Thembinkosi Lorch and Monnapule Saleng, among others.
Ramoreboli’s Galaxy, the reigning league champions in Botswana, will entertain Pirates in the CAF Champions League second preliminary round. The first leg is billed for Botswana National Stadium on Sunday, while the return leg is at Orlando Stadium seven days later.
The last time Ramoreboli faced Pirates he came out on top as his then third-tier side Maluti FET stunned the Sea Robbers by thumping them 4-1 in the first round of the Nedbank Cup back in 2013.
Lorch was part of that Maluti team that, although he missed that game. Ramoreboli worked with Kabelo Dlamini and Sipho Chaine when he was the club’s head of development, while he coached Saleng at Bafana Bafana as freelance mentor in 2021.
“To be honest, it’s a big game [but] I am not sure if it’s bigger than the one when I faced them [Pirates] with Maluti. Maybe this one is bigger because I am in a different country, facing a big team from my country. It’s going to be an amazing experience for me,”' Ramoreboli told Sowetan yesterday.
“A few minutes ago I was talking to Lorch and Kabelo, just to wish them well. These are some of the boys that I worked with. I also worked with Chaine and Saleng...those are my boys.”
Ramoreboli has insisted that he won’t put himself under pressure to beat Pirates, reasoning there’s more to life than this CAF Champions League tie.
“I don’t have to put myself under pressure. I’ve played big matches before and this is one of those matches which can go either way. At the end of the day, life doesn’t start with this game and life doesn’t end with this game,” the Galaxy coach said.
“There’s more to life than this game...after this game, I’ll still be coaching and in future I am still going to be involved in other big games. Whatever happens at the end shouldn’t take away the fact that I’ve worked too hard to be where I am.”
Ramoreboli rubs hands ahead of Pirates clash
Jwaneng Galaxy mentor happy to face familiar faces in CAF tie
Image: BackpagePix
