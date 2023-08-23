Royal AM mentor John Maduka has implied he doesn't want the club to solely rely on emerging star Sphiwe Cele, urging everyone to step up to the plate.
Cele, 22, came off the bench to net a worldie on his senior debut when Royal AM were thumped 4-2 by Orlando Pirates in their second league game of the campaign at Orlando Stadium early this month. The talented midfielder managed another brilliant goal in their 3-1 defeat at home to Stellenbosch last Friday.
"He (Cele) is coming alright. He's still a young player. We need everyone to be at their best in order for us to do well,'' Maduka said.
Cele was promoted to the senior team from the Diski side before the start of the current season. Perhaps if it wasn't for the transfer ban Fifa imposed on Royal for refusing to pay former striker Samir Nurkovic R12m after unlawfully terminating his contract, Cele wouldn't have been given a chance yet.
Royal's next game is in the league against in-form TS Galaxy at Harry Gwala Stadium on Sunday (3pm). Maduka is optimistic they'll get a favourable outcome against the Rockets, who are yet to taste a defeat in three league games thus far, where they won two and drew one.
"I think we will get a good result in the coming game. We will win, we win games. Sometimes it's not how you start [that matters]. Our next game is against TS Galaxy, we [will] go all out and make sure that we win the game. There's no excuse... whoever plays in that game must make sure we win,'' Maduka said.
Maduka admits their season looks bleak amid the transfer ban, entreating his charges to turn the tables as quickly as possible. Thwihli Thwahla have already leaked seven goals from three league outings which two of them were defeats and one a draw.
"Of course it doesn't look very good but there are also positives that we can't ignore. We have to change our situation as quickly as possible and start winning games,'' the Royal coach said.
'We can't depend on Cele only'
Maduka expects more from his Royal players
Image: Gallo Images/Darren Stewart
