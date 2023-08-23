READER LETTER | Building bridges powerful way to fix SA

Sometimes I wonder if the true concept of “building bridges” is truly comprehended by everyone. It does not matter who approaches the restoration of severely damaged relationships, but it should be a priority for all of us.
Unfortunately, it appears that this is not the case. How can we expect our country to recover when our relationships remain severely fragile? Even our politicians do not fully grasp this priority. What are we still fighting about?
Now is the time to put an end to this struggle once and for all. It is evident that the importance of healthy relationships must be understood in all aspects of our society. We must also identify the greatest contributing factors that have led to the deterioration of these relationships over decades, not only in politics, churches, farms, schools, and workplaces, but also in marriages and families.
It is the ongoing conflicts, aggression, misunderstandings, blame-shifting, disrespect, distrust, false perceptions, pride, arrogance, and poor communication that only serve the interests of those who sow discord and division for personal gain.
I often use Uber as an opportunity to communicate better with others and learn from them. I am repeatedly surprised by the positive experiences. By engaging in friendly conversations and genuinely showing interest, I learn something new each time – and so do they. This fosters a hand of friendship extended to both sides. It seems to me that we have more in common than we realise. I am always grateful for these enlightening conversations. This is the beginning of building bridges that lead to new perspectives, thoughts, and actions. This principle should be practised in all sectors of our society.
There are people still unaware that many South Africans are already working on these relationships, including the restoration of problem areas and services in our country. The majority already stand together and work collectively to set things right.
Former US senator Ted Kennedy said: “What divides us pales in comparison to what unites us.” Can you imagine what we can achieve together? Build those bridges South Africans!
Marianne Barnard, Durban
READER LETTER | Building bridges powerful way to fix SA
Image: Gallo Images/Lisa Hinatowicz
Sometimes I wonder if the true concept of “building bridges” is truly comprehended by everyone. It does not matter who approaches the restoration of severely damaged relationships, but it should be a priority for all of us.
Unfortunately, it appears that this is not the case. How can we expect our country to recover when our relationships remain severely fragile? Even our politicians do not fully grasp this priority. What are we still fighting about?
Now is the time to put an end to this struggle once and for all. It is evident that the importance of healthy relationships must be understood in all aspects of our society. We must also identify the greatest contributing factors that have led to the deterioration of these relationships over decades, not only in politics, churches, farms, schools, and workplaces, but also in marriages and families.
It is the ongoing conflicts, aggression, misunderstandings, blame-shifting, disrespect, distrust, false perceptions, pride, arrogance, and poor communication that only serve the interests of those who sow discord and division for personal gain.
I often use Uber as an opportunity to communicate better with others and learn from them. I am repeatedly surprised by the positive experiences. By engaging in friendly conversations and genuinely showing interest, I learn something new each time – and so do they. This fosters a hand of friendship extended to both sides. It seems to me that we have more in common than we realise. I am always grateful for these enlightening conversations. This is the beginning of building bridges that lead to new perspectives, thoughts, and actions. This principle should be practised in all sectors of our society.
There are people still unaware that many South Africans are already working on these relationships, including the restoration of problem areas and services in our country. The majority already stand together and work collectively to set things right.
Former US senator Ted Kennedy said: “What divides us pales in comparison to what unites us.” Can you imagine what we can achieve together? Build those bridges South Africans!
Marianne Barnard, Durban
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Related articles
Latest Videos