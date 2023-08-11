Ntseki aims to end Chiefs' trophy drought by winning MTN8

Having started his tenure at Kaizer Chiefs with a draw and a defeat, coach Molefi Ntseki plans to win the MTN8 title and leave his mark at the club.
Ntseki, whose appointment at the club last month was met with different opinions with others doubting him, is yet to convince his critics wrong following two unsatisfactory results at the start of his tenure.
On Sunday, the coach has an opportunity to register his first victory when Amakhosi visit Cape Town City in the MTN8 quarterfinal at Athlone Stadium (3pm) and guide the club all the way to win the title and also end their eight-year trophy drought.
"When you are appointed as a head coach of Kaizer Chiefs, you know the demands, you know the expectations and I think it is also up to you as an individual what mark you want to leave at the club," Ntseki told the media during the launch of this competition in Randburg yesterday.
"That mark you want to leave is to win the trophy, do well for the club, win matches and make our supporters and management happy.
"So, with us not having won anything in the past that's what happens in football. We are trying to get it right now with the players and the support that we have and hopefully, things will turn around very soon."
After drawing their opening match in the DStv Premiership against Chippa United on Sunday, before suffering a heartbreaking 2-1 defeat to Mamelodi Sundowns on Wednesday, Ntseki knows that a defeat again on Sunday against the Citizens may put him under pressure early in the season.
"Everything at Kaizer Chiefs is pressure because the demands, the expectations are always high, especially from the management that is used to winning things," he said.
"Especially from supporters that are used to winning things and when we are not winning, it's a disappointment. It becomes a big setback to the management of the club and to the supporters.
"So when you have the opportunity to play the game, you understand that it is a must-win match, whether it's a cup fixture or league.
"It has been long now without smiles on the faces of our supporters and also the chairman of the club, Kaizer Motaung. He still has to be presented with a trophy after such a very long period of time.
"All of that comes with a responsibility that we are taking as a technical team and as players to say we represent the club. We have to do well and have very good performances."
City will come into this match with their confidence high after winning their two opening matches.
