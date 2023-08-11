Zwane expects ‘physical game’ when Downs and Birds clash

Themba Zwane is anticipating a physical game when Mamelodi Sundowns face Moroka Swallows in the MTN8 quarterfinal at Lucas Moripe Stadium tomorrow at 3pm.
It will be the first time that Sundowns will face their former senior coach Steve Komphela, who left the club last month to join Swallows in what came as a surprise move.
Having worked together at Sundowns, Zwane said they know what to expect from Komphela’s charges and have prepared well for the encounter as they look to go all the way and win this competition.
“We are anticipating the game that will be physical. The game that they will launch the balls in the box, so we have to be ready, but we have the plan for the game and we are ready,” Zwane told the media during the launch of this competition in Randburg yesterday.
With coach Rulani Mokwena revealing that they will try to manage the 34-year-old this season, Zwane said as much as he enjoys being on the field, he will respect the coach’s decision.
This, after he was substituted during their 2-1 victory over Kaizer Chiefs in the DStv Premiership match on Wednesday, with Mokwena saying Zwane had a flu virus.
“As a player, you just want to see yourself on the field and helping the team, but at the same time, we need to understand the situation that you are in and at the moment, I’m understanding the situation and trying to respect the coach’s decision as well,” he said.
“To be honest, there is no secret. The only thing that I do is work hard. I do recover very well and try to do extras, it is very important to do extras and I watch my games.
“I’m honest with myself and say this season, I didn’t score much. I have to go into shooting and try to improve the number of goals, and the number of assists and try to get better as a player each and every season.
“I just want to be a good example to the youngsters, that’s what keeps me going and hungry for the game. I just want to finish on a high note, as long as I’m still getting the opportunity, I will use it and try to win more trophies.”
‘We have the plan for the game and we are ready’
Zwane expects ‘physical game’ when Downs and Birds clash
Image: Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix Staff
