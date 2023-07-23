Gallant Banyana fall to Sweden in dying minutes

A spirited Banyana Banyana came very close to recording what would've been their greatest ever World Cup result, conceding a suckerpunch 89th minute goal to lose 2-1 to one of the tournament favourites Sweden in their World Cup opener on a wet evening in Wellington on Sunday.
Arsenal star defender Amanda Ilested rose highest to nod home Sweden's winning goal just one minute before the end of regulation time, breaking the hearts of South Africans. Banyana scored first, via Hildah Magaia in the 48th minute but a careless defending, especially by right-back Lebogang Ramalepe saw the Europeans level matters, through Barcelona's Fridolina Rolfö.
Banyana coach Desiree Ellis sprung a few surprises in her starting XI with Kaylin Swart starting in goal ahead of usual suspect Andile Dlamini the most notable. Bongeka Gamede also started ahead of veteran Noko Matlou to partner with Bambanani Mbane at the heart of defense.
Banyana had a fairly decent first half, managing to keep Sweden at bay for the entire stanza. It was SA's discipline in defence that stood out in the first period. As expected, the Europeans dominated possession but they hardly created clear chances apart from set-pieces, especially corner-kicks. It was always clear that Banyana's approach was to use counter-attacks, using Thembi Kgatlana blistering pace.
Sure, Banyana managed a few good counter-attacks but Kgatlana proved rather selfish, choosing to unleash shots from unrealistic positions instead of passing to teammates, Jermaine Seoposenwe in two cases.
Interestingly, it was Kgatlana's selfishness that saw Banyana broke the deadlock just three minutes into the second half, albeit courtesy of Magaia, who used her body to tuck it in from close range after Swedish keeper Zećira Mušović had spilled Kgatlana's shot. Magaia unfortunately sustained what looked like a wrist injury in the process and was replaced by Gabriela Salgado a few minutes later.
Banyana's next Group G tie is against Argentina at Dunedin's Forsyth Barr Stadium on Friday morning (2pm SA time).
Image: REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli
