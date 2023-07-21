Odds stacked against Banyana in tough Group G

By now it is known that Banyana Banyana, who are ranked 54th by Fifa, are below all their World Cup Group G opponents in Sweden, Italy and Argentina in the global rankings. Before Banyana get their World Cup underway by facing Sweden at Wellington Regional Stadium on Sunday (7am SA time), we profile their pool rivals.
Sweden (to face Banyana on Sunday)
Current ranking: 3rd
Previous World Cup appearances: 1991, 1995, 1999, 2003, 2007, 2011, 2015, 2019
Best finish: runners-up 2003
Overview: Sweden head into this World Cup as one of the favourites. The Europeans were unbeaten in their pool during the qualifiers, winning seven games and drawing at home against Ireland. Most of the Sweden players are in the books of big European clubs with Barcelona’s Fridolina Rolfö utility forward one of their big stars. Juventus’ centre-back Linda Sembrant is another instrumental figure in the Swedish squad. Having been in charge since 2017, Peter Gerhardsson, a retired defender, is the man coaching this talented squad. Gerhardsson boasts an excellent track record, having guided Sweden to finish third at the last World Cup in France in 2019 before settling for Tokyo Olympics in 2021.
Current ranking: 28th
Previous appearances: 2003, 2007, 2019
Best finish: Group Stage
Overview: Argentina are yet to win a World Cup game after nine attempts, with seven defeats and two draws across the three appearances they have made in the global spectacle. They scored only two goals in these nine World Cup games. Argentina’s main objective will be to win their maiden game in the World Cup. Forward Estefanía Banini, who plays for Atletico Madrid in Spain, is their key player alongside midfielder Lorena Benítez of Brazilian side Palmeiras. Banini became the first Argentinian woman to be named in Fifa’s Best World XI. Germán Portanova is their coach.
Italy (to face Banyana on August 2)
Current ranking: 16th
Previous appearances: 1991, 1999, 2019
Best finish: quarterfinals in 1991 and 2019
Overview: Italy surprised many when they reached the last eight of the previous World Cup in France in 2019, where they were eliminated by the Netherlands. However, Le Azzurre seem to have declined a bit after crashing out of the Euros, hosted by England last year, at the first hurdle. They will be eager to prove a point in New Zealand and Australia. With 25 goals at club level last season, Juventus striker Cristiana Girelli is one of the key figures of Italy. Girelli scored a hat-trick when Italy thumped Jamaica 5-0 in group stages in the previous World Cup in France and this means she has the pedigree at this level. Roma’s Valentina Giacinti is another player to watch, having scored 20 goals across all competitions last term. Italy are coached by Milena Bertolini, who has been in charge since 2017.
Argentina (to face Banyana on July 28)
Odds stacked against Banyana in tough Group G
But SA can fancy their chances against winless, inexperienced Argentina
