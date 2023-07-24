SA came very close to recording what would’ve been their greatest ever World Cup result, conceding a sucker-punch goal in the 89th minute to eventually sufferer a hard-to-swallow 2-1 defeat to one of the tournament favourites in Sweden.
Arsenal star defender Amanda Ilestedt rose highest to nod home Sweden’s winning goal just one minute before the end of regulation time, breaking the hearts of South Africans. Banyana scored first, via Hildah Magaia in the 48th minute but a careless defending, especially by right-back Lebogang Ramalepe, saw the Europeans level matters, through Barcelona’s Fridolina Rolfö.
“I thought we were defensively very sound. Our transition could have been better and our decisions in the final third if they were better, we would be speaking a different story now. To concede right at the end, I think was cruel but that’s football,” Ellis said.
Ellis also explained how Magaia got injured after netting SA’s goal, anticipating she’ll be ready for their crucial next Group G game against Argentina at Dunedin’s Forsyth Barr Stadium on Friday morning (2pm SA time).
“As she went in to put the ball over the line, she fell with a hand and a knee on the back station of the goalpost. Her coming was a bit tougher but we have a good squad. She should be okay for the next game,” the Banyana coach said.
Banyana’s World Cup opener ‘made SA proud’
‘Even though we lost 2-1, I think it’s a positive result’
Banyana Banyana tactician Desiree Ellis is convinced that, despite losing 2-1 to Sweden in their World Cup opener in Wellington yesterday, they have made the country happy, highlighting they did not have ideal preparations for this global spectacle.
“Even though we lost 2-1, I think it’s a positive result. We are really looking forward to the next games but I am really proud of the performance today. I think the people back home, who got up at 7am in the morning, will be rejoicing on the streets, even though we lost, because of the performance,” Ellis told journalists at the post-match press conference.
“We might not have had the preparations we wanted but these group of players have shown resilience, bravery and courage...through that we could have got a better result.”
Gallant Banyana fall to Sweden in dying minutes
