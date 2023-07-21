×

Soccer

Magaia nervous about playing in her maiden World Cup

Banyana star says SA won't be intimidated by top opponents

21 July 2023 - 10:38
Sihle Ndebele Journalist
Hildah Magaia of South Africa scores first goal for her team on match during the 2023 International Women's Friendly between Serbia and South Africa at Sportski Centar FSS in Stara Pazova, Serbia on 10 April 2023.
SOMagaia2107 Hildah Magaia of South Africa scores first goal for her team on match during the 2023 International Women's Friendly between Serbia and South Africa at Sportski Centar FSS in Stara Pazova, Serbia on 10 April 2023.
Image: Aleksandar Djorovic

Banyana Banyana Wafcon final hero Hildah Magaia has not hidden that the prospect of playing her first World Cup makes her nervous.

Magaia netted a brace when Banyana beat the hosts, Morocco, 2-1 in the Wafcon decider last year. The 28-year-old forward wasn't part of the Banyana squad in the last World Cup in France in 2019. Banyana take on one of the competition's favourites Sweden in their Group G opener at Wellington Regional Stadium on Sunday (7am SA time).

"There's a lot of mixed emotions, honestly. I am kinda nervous, but at the same time I am looking forward to the tournament and to the first game against Sweden. I can't wait to see how it feels to play on this biggest stage,'' Magaia said yesterday.

Magaia, who plies her trade in South Korea for Sejong Sportstoto, has entreated her teammates to not rest on their laurels as African champions. The Banyana forward also stressed the importance of heading into the tournament with a positive approach.  

"From what we did at the Wafcon, we must now up the intensity because the stage is not the same, this is the biggest stage and it just needs one to up their game. We need a positive mindset and positive energy,'' Magaia said.

Ranked third by Fifa, Sweden are the highest ranked side in Group G while Italy and Argentina are also above SA in number 16 and 28 respectively. Banyana are 56th in the world. Magaia said this mustn't intimidate the Desiree Ellis-coached side.

"We must not be threatened by the fact that these teams are ranked above us. We need to be confident and not be intimidated by them,'' Magaia noted.

