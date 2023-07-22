Speaking to media in Durban during SuperSport’s preseason camp, Hunt said he did not want to discuss the details of the deal or allegations, but revealed the plans to sign the player had been in motion since January.
“I know the truth, but obviously the truth can’t be revealed,” Hunt said.
“It hasn’t been nice what has gone onto the media — there has obviously been a backlash, but I do know the truth of the whole story.
“[I know] everything from day one, so I sleep well, and I’ve got a clear conscience. That’s all we can do and try to concentrate on the way forward now.”
Hunt said United's focus is to help the player adjust to his new environment, but he is confident Dzvukamanja will be a great addition to the club.
“It’s important for the boy to settle down, he has been here for two days. It feels like home for him with me again obviously, I know him well,” Hunt said.
“I tried to get him in January, and we should have got him in January. But ja, he is a versatile player. He can play four positions and that is important for a club of our stature.
“We need players who are versatile with the playing and can play the four positions upfront.
“He will add great value, I know. I have watched in the last two days at training, he has huge value for us.”
'I have a clear conscience': SuperSport coach Hunt responds to Dzvukamanja allegations
Image: Lefty Shivambu
SuperSport United coach Gavin Hunt has reacted to Orlando Pirates' suggestions of impropriety regarding the transfer of Zimbabwean forward Terrence Dzvukamanja to the Tshwane side.
Dzvukamanja, 29, has signed for SuperSport ahead of next season where he has reunited with Hunt, who brought the striker to the Premier Soccer League from Zimbabwe’s Ngezi Platinum when the coach signed him to now-defunct Bidvest Wits in 2018.
This week Pirates released a statement saying they were “surprised” by an approach by SuperSport to sign the striker.
Bucs said Dzvukamanja, 29, asked the Soweto giants if he could be released from his contract, which apparently has a year remaining, to return to Zimbabwe so he could attend to personal issues.
They told the player to rather attend to those matters while Bucs continued to pay his because they wanted to keep him. Pirates say they then received an offer from SuperSport for the player and agreed to the move.
Image: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images
Speaking to media in Durban during SuperSport’s preseason camp, Hunt said he did not want to discuss the details of the deal or allegations, but revealed the plans to sign the player had been in motion since January.
“I know the truth, but obviously the truth can’t be revealed,” Hunt said.
“It hasn’t been nice what has gone onto the media — there has obviously been a backlash, but I do know the truth of the whole story.
“[I know] everything from day one, so I sleep well, and I’ve got a clear conscience. That’s all we can do and try to concentrate on the way forward now.”
Hunt said United's focus is to help the player adjust to his new environment, but he is confident Dzvukamanja will be a great addition to the club.
“It’s important for the boy to settle down, he has been here for two days. It feels like home for him with me again obviously, I know him well,” Hunt said.
“I tried to get him in January, and we should have got him in January. But ja, he is a versatile player. He can play four positions and that is important for a club of our stature.
“We need players who are versatile with the playing and can play the four positions upfront.
“He will add great value, I know. I have watched in the last two days at training, he has huge value for us.”
Asked if there was any dishonesty from SuperSport's side in the manner in which they negotiated with and acquired Dzvukamanja, Hunt said the club will not be drawn into making a running commentary on the matter.
“It’s not for me to say,” Hunt said. “As I said, I know the true story and we won’t come out and make any statements about it.
“Let's concentrate on getting the boy settled in the club. That's what we have done — everything has been done properly.”
SuperSport kick off their DStv Premiership season against former Matsatsantsa coach Kaitano Tembo’s Richards Bay FC at Lucas Moripe Stadium on Saturday August 5 (8pm).
TimesLIVE
Bucs need to acquire another striker after Dzvukamanja exit
Zuma latest to land in ambitious Birds’ nest
Dzvukamanja’s move to SuperSport United 'shocks' Pirates
Dzvukamanja crosses his fingers for a new Bucs deal
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Related articles
Latest Videos