Zuma latest to land in ambitious Birds’ nest
Midfielder penned a two-year deal
Image: Darren Stewart/Gallo Images
Moroka Swallows continued to show their intentions they want to be competitive next season after they confirmed the arrival of Dumisani Zuma on Thursday.
Zuma completed a move from AmaZulu where he made 23 appearances. He joins Andile Jali, Ali Meza, Lantshene Phalane and coach Steve Komphela as the new personnel at the Birds.
He joined Swallows on a two-year deal.
Swallows are also trying to sign Tshegofatso Mabasa from Orlando Pirates as they continue to strengthen the squad.
Meanwhile, Polokwane City are yet to decide if they will sign Ndumiso Mabena.
Mabena, who was released by Pirates at the end of the season, has been training with the club with the hope of getting a contract.
“He is training with us, but we have not decided [yet]. We are still looking at him and also we are going to sit down with the coaches to give us their thoughts about him,” City CEO Tincy Tema told Sowetan yesterday.
“He started on Monday, actually it is still early to say whether we will sign him or not.”
Elsewhere, SuperSport United confirmed that Grant Margeman has signed a three-year deal.
The midfielder was on loan from Sundowns last season but has now joined the club on a permanent move.
Matsatsantsa a Pitori are one of the busiest teams in the transfer window, having also announced the signing of Washington Arubi, Siphesihle Ndlovu, Phathutshedzo Nange and Terrence Dzvukamanja.
