Lakay uncertain about his future at Sundowns

Despite revealing that he is still contracted to Mamelodi Sundowns, Lyle Lakay is unsure about his future at the club as he remains in the dark.
The 31-year-old defender spent last season on loan at Cape Town City, but he is expected to report back to the DStv Premiership champions after the ongoing Cosafa Cup tournament in Durban.
As his future with Sundowns remains unclear, Lakay said he would have to hear from the club what they had decided when he reported back.
“At the moment, I’m still contracted [to Sundowns]. There have been rumours that I am a free agent, but I’m still contracted to the club,” he told the media.
“So I’ve to report back to the club. I’m still under contract, so I still have to respect the club and I will wait for them to let me know what’s happening.”
It seems the Brazilians are plotting a move for the former Defender of the Season winner, having in the past indicated that he was not part of their plans.
A loan move to the Citizens at the beginning of last season caught many by surprise following a successful 2021/22 campaign.
And Lakay said it was difficult for him, but he had to accept the situation and move on.
“At the end of the day, some things are out of your hands and there is nothing you can do. That’s what I feel, but life goes on, and for me, I have to make peace with it to move on,” he said.
“As difficult as it was at the end of the day, the only way I will be able to move on was to make peace with it.
“You just have to look forward and continue what you do because if I had to sulk, I don’t think I would be here.”
For now, Lakay’s focus is on helping Bafana Bafana win the Cosafa Cup tournament and they will face Eswatini tonight (6 pm) at Princess Magogo Stadium.
“Yeah, we watch most of the games and I think we should not rule out Botswana because if we draw against Eswatini and Botswana win, they will go to six and we will be on five. So it is a must-win for us, but saying that, we go to every game wanting to win.
“So the mandate is still the same. We win every game and go all the way to win the tournament.”
Lakay uncertain about his future at Sundowns
For now, defender’s focus is on helping Bafana win the Cosafa Cup
Image: Darren Stewart
