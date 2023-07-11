×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Soccer

Lakay uncertain about his future at Sundowns

For now, defender’s focus is on helping Bafana win the Cosafa Cup

11 July 2023 - 07:52
Neville Khoza Journalist
Lyle Lakay of Mamelodi Sundowns during the replay of the DStv Premiership match between Royal AM and Mamelodi Sundowns at Chatsworth Stadium on May 23, 2022 in Chatsworth, South Africa.
Lyle Lakay of Mamelodi Sundowns during the replay of the DStv Premiership match between Royal AM and Mamelodi Sundowns at Chatsworth Stadium on May 23, 2022 in Chatsworth, South Africa.
Image: Darren Stewart

Despite revealing that he is still contracted to Mamelodi Sundowns, Lyle Lakay is unsure about his future at the club as he remains in the dark.

The 31-year-old defender spent last season on loan at Cape Town City, but he is expected to report back to the DStv Premiership champions after the ongoing Cosafa Cup tournament in Durban.

As his future with Sundowns remains unclear, Lakay said he would have to hear from the club what they had decided when he reported back.

At the moment, Im still contracted [to Sundowns]. There have been rumours that I am a free agent, but Im still contracted to the club, he told the media.

So Ive to report back to the club. Im still under contract, so I still have to respect the club and I will wait for them to let me know whats happening.

It seems the Brazilians are plotting a move for the former Defender of the Season winner, having in the past indicated that he was not part of their plans.

A loan move to the Citizens at the beginning of last season caught many by surprise following a successful 2021/22 campaign.

And Lakay said it was difficult for him, but he had to accept the situation and move on.

At the end of the day, some things are out of your hands and there is nothing you can do. Thats what I feel, but life goes on, and for me, I have to make peace with it to move on, he said.

As difficult as it was at the end of the day, the only way I will be able to move on was to make peace with it.

You just have to look forward and continue what you do because if I had to sulk, I dont think I would be here.

For now, Lakays focus is on helping Bafana Bafana win the Cosafa Cup tournament and they will face Eswatini tonight (6 pm) at Princess Magogo Stadium.

Yeah, we watch most of the games and I think we should not rule out Botswana because if we draw against Eswatini and Botswana win, they will go to six and we will be on five. So it is a must-win for us, but saying that, we go to every game wanting to win.

So the mandate is still the same. We win every game and go all the way to win the tournament.

Pirates confirm friendly with Maccabi goes ahead

Orlando Pirates’ decision to disregard the call by Boycott, Divestment, Sanctions Coalition (BDS) to boycott their pre-season friendly against ...
Sport
14 hours ago

Jane confident Banyana capable of passing group stage

Banyana Banyana skipper Refiloe Jane says they understand that they will be carrying the hopes of more than 60-million South Africans at the World ...
Sport
15 hours ago

Lekgwathi sees potential in sensational Saleng

Lucky Lekgwathi believes that Orlando Pirates winger Monnapule Saleng has qualities to flourish overseas.
Sport
1 day ago

Khanye throws shade at Amakhosi’s new signings

Despite Kaizer Chiefs having strengthened their team with what look like quality players ahead of the new season, ex-player Junior Khanye is not ...
Sport
1 day ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

Related articles

Latest Videos

Rifles and handguns destroyed by SAPS
Fernando Chiure who lost 4 members of his family members in the Boksburg gas ...