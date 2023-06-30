‘Ntseki can deliver with proper support’

While the appointment of Molefi Ntseki as Kaizer Chiefs head coach has drawn negative reaction, former player Frank Makua has thrown his weight behind him.
Makua wants Ntseki to be given a fair chance to do his job as he believes he can succeed, should he receive support.
The former Bafana Bafana and SAU17 coach was named as Chiefs head coach on Wednesday, a position which was held by Arthur Zwane last season. He will be assisted by Zwane and Dillon Sheppard.
“He is going to help the club because he was there for the past two seasons and he has worked with Arthur as well as in the national team,” Makua explained to Sowetan yesterday.
“He has to be given a fair chance and hopefully, he will deliver with the support that he will get from the technical team and management, I think he is going to succeed.”
Ntseki, 53, has no track record of coaching a Premier Soccer League team and has not lifted any trophy as a head coach.
He has served in the Safa junior national teams and was elevated to Bafana Bafana from assistant to head coach when Stuart Baxter left in 2019.
But Makua believes he is the right man to end Chiefs' eight-year trophy drought as he is more experienced now.
“I think with the experience that he gained, he will manage. He is going to help the team grow. I believe that he will do it because he knows the style and culture of the team,” he said.
“It is going to be easy for him to adapt with the help of Arthur and Dillon. They were running the show last season, so they are going to work wonders for the team, I believe in them.
“People will always talk, hopefully, he will get his best team for this coming season. He will get one or two trophies for the team.”
Since winning the league in 2015, Amakhosi have struggled to find a winning formula as they made six coaching changes [Steve Komphela, Giovanni Solinas, Ernst Middendorp, Gavin Hunt, Stuart Baxter and Zwane] with Ntseki now their seventh coach in eight years.
Chiefs' coaches since their last trophy in 2014/15
Steve Komphela: July 2015 — August 2018 (2015/16 finished fifth, 16/17, fourth and 17/18, third in the three seasons he was in charge).
Giovanni Solinas: July 2018 — December 2018 (18/19 didn't finish the season, but Chiefs finished 9th after Middendorp took over.
Ernst Middendorp: December 2018 — September 2020 (finished 9th after taking over in the middle of the season, 19/20 second)
Gavin Hunt: September 2020 — May 2021 (20/21 didn't finish the season as he was fired with two matches left, but Chiefs finished eighth after Zwane took over)
Stuart Baxter: June 2021 — April 2022 (21/21 didn't finish the season, but Chiefs finished fifth after Zwane took over).
Arthur Zwane: May 2022 — June 2023 (22/23 finished fifth)
‘Ntseki can deliver with proper support’
Ex-Chiefs man Makua backs Chiefs’ seventh coach in eight years
Image: Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix
While the appointment of Molefi Ntseki as Kaizer Chiefs head coach has drawn negative reaction, former player Frank Makua has thrown his weight behind him.
Makua wants Ntseki to be given a fair chance to do his job as he believes he can succeed, should he receive support.
The former Bafana Bafana and SAU17 coach was named as Chiefs head coach on Wednesday, a position which was held by Arthur Zwane last season. He will be assisted by Zwane and Dillon Sheppard.
“He is going to help the club because he was there for the past two seasons and he has worked with Arthur as well as in the national team,” Makua explained to Sowetan yesterday.
“He has to be given a fair chance and hopefully, he will deliver with the support that he will get from the technical team and management, I think he is going to succeed.”
Ntseki, 53, has no track record of coaching a Premier Soccer League team and has not lifted any trophy as a head coach.
He has served in the Safa junior national teams and was elevated to Bafana Bafana from assistant to head coach when Stuart Baxter left in 2019.
But Makua believes he is the right man to end Chiefs' eight-year trophy drought as he is more experienced now.
“I think with the experience that he gained, he will manage. He is going to help the team grow. I believe that he will do it because he knows the style and culture of the team,” he said.
“It is going to be easy for him to adapt with the help of Arthur and Dillon. They were running the show last season, so they are going to work wonders for the team, I believe in them.
“People will always talk, hopefully, he will get his best team for this coming season. He will get one or two trophies for the team.”
Since winning the league in 2015, Amakhosi have struggled to find a winning formula as they made six coaching changes [Steve Komphela, Giovanni Solinas, Ernst Middendorp, Gavin Hunt, Stuart Baxter and Zwane] with Ntseki now their seventh coach in eight years.
Chiefs' coaches since their last trophy in 2014/15
Steve Komphela: July 2015 — August 2018 (2015/16 finished fifth, 16/17, fourth and 17/18, third in the three seasons he was in charge).
Giovanni Solinas: July 2018 — December 2018 (18/19 didn't finish the season, but Chiefs finished 9th after Middendorp took over.
Ernst Middendorp: December 2018 — September 2020 (finished 9th after taking over in the middle of the season, 19/20 second)
Gavin Hunt: September 2020 — May 2021 (20/21 didn't finish the season as he was fired with two matches left, but Chiefs finished eighth after Zwane took over)
Stuart Baxter: June 2021 — April 2022 (21/21 didn't finish the season, but Chiefs finished fifth after Zwane took over).
Arthur Zwane: May 2022 — June 2023 (22/23 finished fifth)
Ntseki not the right man for Chiefs – Radebe
Arthur Zwane wasn’t given enough time: Kaizer Chiefs legend Patrick Mabedi
Molefi Ntseki needs to bring fear factor back to Kaizer Chiefs: Gordon Igesund
Ntseki accepts Chiefs challenge but fans sceptical
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos