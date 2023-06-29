Former Bafana Bafana and Kaizer Chiefs legend Lucas Radebe says the appointment of Molefi Ntseki by the Glamour Boys is a mismatch, also predicting Mamelodi Sundowns will continue to dominate in the DStv Premiership in the future.
Ntseki was named as Chiefs head coach on Wednesday, a position held by club legend Arthur Zwane last season, but his appointment has received far more negative reactions than positive from Amakhosi supporters.
Radebe also joined the chorus of criticism against the club's decision, saying Ntseki is not what the club needed if they are to end their trophy drought.
"I don't think he has proven enough to be a quality coach for a big club like Kaizer Chiefs. I mean it's a mismatch," Radebe told the media during the English Premiership 30 Africa XI media event in Randburg on Thursday.
"I might be wrong, he might take Kaizer Chiefs to great heights this coming season, but we have to wait and see.
"It's my opinion because they (Chiefs management) got their reasons why they have that kind of move. For me, as a big club like Chiefs, you need someone who is going to be quality in terms of coaches with a great reputation.
Bafana legend says new coach won't end trophy drought at Amakhosi
Ntseki not the right man for Chiefs – Radebe
Image: Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix
Kaizer Chiefs unveil Ntseki as new head coach
"Ntseki has been there with the national team. He will make an impact, but for a club like Chiefs, you need a coach that will actually change the players individually and make them better.
"Great that they appointed Molefi, but I think the club could have done better and have him in the fold."
The former Bafana Bafana and SA U-17 coach's track record of never having coached a Premier Soccer League team has also raised questions.
Ntseki takes over a Chiefs who have gone an unprecedented eight seasons without silverware and Radebe doesn't see him ending that.
"I think he will take them a few steps to a point where you think this is a club that is worth winning a silverware because they will have to get to that level first, maybe Molefi will take them to that level but not quite to the level where they are winning a trophy," he said.
"I don't know who is going to beat Sundowns. They are still going to dominate for the next few years, but it is what they put in the game that other teams don't."
Ntseki accepts Chiefs challenge but fans sceptical
